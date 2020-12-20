Vaccines may rescue us if mutations don’t get us first. The latest sobering news comes from London, which is going into virtual lockdown. Experts blame a mutation in southeast England in which they observed 23 changes in the virus, including one that allowed it to bind more easily to other cells.
That would make it more contagious. London had been planning on a holiday break in stiff restrictions from Dec. 23 to 27. Now, according to a report in the New York Times, visitors will be heavily discouraged from entering southeast England, including London, while departures will be banned and foreign travel severely discouraged.
In the U.K., the prime minister, Boris Johnson, can impose restrictions not subject to Parliamentary approval. But that hasn’t stopped complaints from the opposition Labour Party, which noted that Johnson had earlier termed plans to bar Christmas travel “inhuman.”
Mutations have long been known in the coronavirus. But an appearance now appears to change the game, backing the urgency of shutdowns as the public may come to believe it has no other choice.
The viral mutation, which hasn’t been reported in the U.S. yet, would make it far more contagious. The U.K. has a lower rate of death than the U.S., but it is in worse shape than Europe. Johnson has been faulted for slow-playing viral dangers in much the same way as Donald Trump seemed to have whiffed it here.
“When the virus changes its method of attack, we must change our method of defense,” Johnson is now saying.
Both prime minister and president have been infected by it, but they have access to sophisticated antibody treatments unavailable to the masses.
But the new outbreak, if that’s what it is, will force a new reckoning on people who think the virus was a hoax and is now a deep state conspiracy.
We sometimes think that we should be able to discipline it. It has no right to shut down our businesses, clog our hospitals and, especially, force us to wear dreaded masks.
The virus’ only job is contagion, and mutation is one way it improves its “performance.” We lurch back and forth with shutdowns and color zones, but when we ease up, it repeats its behavior. It just infects more people.
The virus has forced us to learn new skills, like virtualizing life, embracing Zoom, and prompting us to make up new call lists in case we disappear tomorrow. We have newfound respect for caregivers, long afflicted with discrimination, workplace shortages and the growth of cost-spiking medical monopolies like Sutter Health.
The U.K. is facing the prospects of stricter restrictions. One citizen was recently jailed in the Cayman Islands for violating a quarantine.
But London is a special situation. Unlike U.S. cities, London sits at the top of the hierarchy of life in the U.K. To Brits from all over, a move to London is the last they will make, since it is considered tops in many industries. It has also exploded with growth in recent decades, casting off in the 1990s its life as a city with no skyscrapers. It can’t easily quarantine itself or make itself less popular.
But that won’t stop it from trying. New rules will soon lock down greater London and much of southeast England, a region home to one-third of the U.K., where life is most compressed.
But London has not yet fallen prey to the politicization of the coronavirus. The maskless are not so much a separate class who mark their status with a “right” to avoid one. There are fewer afflicted regions like South Dakota, proud home of the superspreaders.
It’s too soon to know whether the mutation is real, or how serious it is. It’s also too soon to know how the Brits will embrace a life already lived in such density on Underground and rail systems.
The mutation, say experts, is still vulnerable to vaccines, though its contagiousness will put a new urgency on their delivery.
The British are also in a relatively stable political period. Although elections in the U.K. can be called through votes of no-confidence in Parliament, the nation has been known to change prime ministers fluidly, with the same party remaining in power.
There’s no inauguration next month in London. Just a confrontation with a virus.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.