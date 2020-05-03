You are just a small business owner with seven or so employees. You’ve established yourself — or so you think. You’re pretty sure you can survive anything. You didn’t plan on a “pandemic” — how do you spell that? They only happen every 100 years or so, and if insurance companies aren’t trying to hawk you a policy, what’s the worry?
Then came Year 2020 rumors about Wuhan in a far-away country whose name they blame at Republican fundraisers. Then you arrive at work one day to find the mayor has just hit the airwaves telling everyone to go home and stay there. You are down for the count.
Congress and the feds are scrambling to help. They’re looking for the fastest way to boost the economy — to get money into its mainstream as fast as possible. They pass the CARE Act, good for $2 trillion. You can get enough to pay a few employees over the next eight weeks. It comes as a loan, but the feds got smart since the 2008 recession and try to keep it out of the hands of rich business types, who will look both ways and then buy back corporate stock.
It is designed as a loan. If at least 75 percent goes to pay your people, you don’t have to pay it back. Some can even go for rent and utilities.
You have only one big problem left. It is called the New York Times rule, as news stories these last two weeks have shown. What if your company is (pick one): rich, big, or has stock that’s traded publicly?
Your outfit then makes the paper with —if you’re lucky — a close-up selfie. You’re portrayed as rich and greedy. Just what were you thinking? You’re suspected of taking advantage of the public dole to lift a chunk of loot out off other U.S. taxpayers.
The devil here is in the details. The average loan under the Paycheck Protection Program — part of the $2 trillion CARE Act — is a modest $106,000. Some of the recipients aren’t sure what they’ll do with the money, if anything. Why pay folks who mostly must stay home?
The New York Times rule covers companies like Ashford Inc., and its owner, Monty Bennett, who applied for $126 million for his hotel services company that serves names from The Ritz on down. The devout conservative donor thinks of the program as his ability to recoup some of the excessive taxes he’s paying. He doesn’t sound apologetic, but the NY Times Rule covers proprietors who find the publicity embarrassing.
It’s embarrassing to the White House as well. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin vows to audit some CARE Act recipients. Sure, Shake Shack and some other large companies have decided to send the taxpayers’ money back, while more have decided that others can use it more than they can.
But here’s the thing, Mnuchin was quoted as dripping with outrage that the Los Angeles Lakers ownership was a purported beneficiary. But if so, exactly who was proofreading the stack of PPP and CARE Act applicants when the Lakers’ application crossed his or her desk?
Do you think humans don’t read some applications any more, and it’s tasked out to some fancy software that can’t tell one NBA contender from another? These things pass through bureaucratic hands but the bureaucrats don’t catch what some rookie newspaper editors surely will.
The NY Times Rule prompts you to ask how you’d feel if your application appeared in the paper. It’s a good illustration of accountability. And that’s way past the question, surely on the application, of the net worth of the applicant.
And if the accounting is buried by the niceties of the GAAP accrual method, let’s just skip to the final tiny print on the back page of the financial statement, under “changes in working capital.”
Still, it’s a new age when legislators realize so quickly that massive help is needed, as hourly 24-hour cable shows portray dramatic scenes from hospital emergency rooms.
More broadly, the action against the Virus has illustrated slow changes in attitudes about the economic flows of money, deficits and income equality.
Debt was at one time considered universally bad. Today, economists are finding that such thinking about individual debt works differently when considering government obligations.
The newer thinking backs the notion of a boost in the “velocity of money” — how fast a single dollar is turned over from one holder to the next in the space of a year. With that has arrived the notion that the most effective way of jumpstarting a stimulus program is to get money into the hands of those who need it most. It’s likely they’ll spend it faster, where a better-off recipient might “waste” it by stashing it in the bank or finding a mattress.
Deficits are still considered dark matter, but experts are debating the once-sure notion that heaps of deficit spending will result in ruinous inflation. They are tweaking such theory with newer age gig economy thinking about the effects health insurance and job security worries have on the economy.
In the hands of Ashford’s Marty Bennett, the average CARE Act benefit of $106,000 might last about two seconds. He doesn’t worry about the NY Times Rule and believes he’s entitled to what he can get.
The rest of us would do well to consider public accountability if we receive public money — before an editor calls, asking about it.