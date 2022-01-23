There it was, a beast I thought I’d never meet again. I thought the breed was extinct. It almost winked at me, I was sure.
It was a coin rack selling the New York Times. But such racks don’t exist in real life, do they? The street cost of the paper is $3. That’s 12 quarters. Nobody carries such loot any more. Why would a coin rack manufacturer make a 12-quarter rack?
The stately rack sat on the porch outside a convenience shop in California’s wine country. It looked nearly new. That day’s papers were still inside. You took a paper and then paid for it at the counter.
But the rack symbolizes the decline of the small-town U.S. daily paper today. Hundreds of such papers have died from declining revenues. They could never made enough selling single copies of newspapers one by one. Why not just make the paper free and make money off the increase in ad sales you’d get from higher circulation?
Nobody at the traditional small paper would accept such an idea. Their parents and grandparents before them did not do things that way. You put a price on the paper because otherwise it would become a piece of worthless smut — another fishwrapper.
The New York Times saw it coming and got lucky. It could unveil a national plan to sell digital subscriptions at an affordable price to anyone with a computer.
Most small-town papers can’t sell many digital subscriptions. Journalism schools have begun studying “news deserts” — wide areas where there is little news because nobody covers it.
The Times in the 1970s sold its paper in Manhattan for a quarter apiece and 50 cents outside the borough. Then prices crept up, and coin racks had to keep up. When the price hit $2, they balked. They wouldn’t make boxes that took more than eight quarters. The paper raised its price to $2.50 but left coin racks alone for a while. Eight quarters fetched a paper. Such paid racks today are ancient.
Dozens of papers could instantly save themselves by ending paid circulation. Stop making people pay for each paper. Make them easy to get, and free at markets, stores, restaurants, banks, office buildings and trendy clothiers. The paper would instantly double or triple circulation. It could raise advertising rates, but actually reduce the cost for advertisers to reach every reader.
It’s called the network television model. Broadcast stations are free to viewers and supported by advertising.
But history never really supported the free daily newspaper. In the 1800s, the rotary printing press was on its way, allowing papers to print copies both fatter and faster. “Daily Mail … Million Sale!” crowed one of London’s papers in the day when papers cost about three U.K. pennies (about 90 cents today). Technology was catching up. Drawings and photos didn’t lend themselves to mass reproduction until the early 20th century, when ads began appearing in blocks throughout the paper.
Papers were sold by news agents and in racks, paper by paper. They were billed that way, too, resulting in a bulky system fed by dimes and quarters. Phone hawkers sold subscriptions for pennies. It was a sinkhole for costs.
Many readers imagine the Aspen Daily News, begun in 1978, had developed a novel business plan when it cost nothing. But it hadn’t. The paper was a single-sheet wall poster and nobody would pay a thing for it. By the time it had grown to 16 pages a day, the owners rejected sticking a price on it. That would cut circulation by at over half. You couldn’t pick up a copy anywhere in town any more. You’d have to go through a “gatekeeper.” Both readers and advertisers would revolt. Non-paid dailies caught on, starting in Colorado with free dailies in Aspen and Vail.
But the notion of persuading a sickly paid paper to change its model didn’t catch on. Nobody did it that way. Owners would balk at a proposal to do away with their paid daily — costing plenty — and replace it with a non-paid publication. There would be a delay before the “stimulation effect” caught on.
There are challenges all over to newspapers today — particularly the smallest ones. Classifieds have fled to free sheets and Craigslist. Every map and monthly is selling ads to merchants. We imagine people don’t really read any more. They all go online, texting and chatting all the way.
There is still the chance that some of the 1,279 paid dailies left in the U.S. will switch models. But such a movement isn’t lurking nearby.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.