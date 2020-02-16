Of all the disasters that could hit you, stay alert for “financialization.”
It happens to people when they get taken over by financial interests. Your rich neighbor marries you. The big store across town changes names in a stock swap, in the dead of night.
Next come your favorite things. Chains are taking over the restaurants, some for the better. You forget their new names, so their locations are described as “You know, where Joe’s Pizza was.”
What about the local newspaper? It doesn’t change its name. Maybe it just goes into bankruptcy — the type that lets it stay in business until it’s “reorganized” or an “exit strategy” (new owner) appears.
“Financialization” woke up the newspaper world last week when one if its leading chains went bankrupt, falling into the hands of a Wall Street hedge fund group. It was the latest of some leading names in American journalism that are coming under the management of private banks.
The McClatchy company bears a proud journalistic legacy but is also burdened by a huge pension bomb. It’s liable to ten pensioners for every current employee — the result of a crazy-quilt pattern of future financial guesses that didn’t pan out.
McClatchy’s first paper was the Sacramento Bee, founded in 1857. But it burst onto the corporate chain newspaper world in 2006, when it bought the larger Knight Ridder chain — a name linked to an inordinate number of Pulitzer Prize-winning stories. The cost was $4.5 billion in 2006. History would show that 2006 was the peak of the newspaper industry financially. After that came the rapid approach the internet and younger readers who consumed via mobile device.
The Recession of 2008 wasn’t a complete surprise. The subprime loans were burning up Wall Street. They hit Main Street when Lehman Brothers crashed. You remember if you were in Aspen. Loans instantly dried up. Real estate fell apart, because without financings there were no closings. No closings meant no commission income. Little real estate companies got swallowed up.
The year 2008 had a hidden but significant effect on small companies, including newspapers. The crash was severe, but short.
Many newspapers shed a few jobs, but recovered by early 2009. Most took a modest haircut in earnings. But the hidden disaster lay in psychology. The worth of newspapers — what they’d sell for — tanked overnight. Media companies, like many businesses, sell for a multiple of cash flow. The buyers are asked, “what will you pay for the following flow?” They said boo. Even though many papers were nearly as profitable as they had been, multiples collapsed, dropping by as much as 60-70 percent. Many owners found it wasn’t really worth it to sell; they could make nearly as much in the following two years.
Statistics tell the story from there. Newspapers began dying, starting with small weeklies. Since 2004, half of all newspaper jobs have been eliminated, according to the New York Times, quoting from statistics supplied by newspaper brokers.
Aspen’s two daily papers have largely been spared, as both are independently owned.
Enter Wall Street, where sharp bankers get involved by fronting money to bail out a newspaper, and end up owning it. Such a fate has led to job cuts, as well as clueless new owners. The Alden group got off to such a bad start at the Denver Post that its newsroom revolted, running an ad pleading for a new buyer who cared about improving the paper.
The big names in newspaper ownership — towering companies like Gannett, Times Mirror, and Tribune —all shrank. But the largest trend is “financialization” — the growing ownership of media by investment banks and other financiers.
Complicating this soup is the advance of “fake news.” Some see the growing sway of financial interests as a threat to democracy itself.
In the midst of this mess are financial potholes, like the $700 million pension hole confronting McClatchy, now under the sway of Chatham Asset Management, a major lender. Another is the impending science of “alternate news.”
Against this is the new trend of individual entrepreneurs who pop up to buy large papers, bulk up their newsrooms, and strike fear into the powers that be. Jeff Bezos of Amazon bought the Washington Post and appears solid in his new role as one whose reporters speak truth to power. Another entrepreneur is the new owner of the Los Angeles Times, with similar independent leanings. Both papers once led news groups that bore their names.
The New York Times is doing so well selling digital subscriptions and winning the suspicion of Trump followers that its stock price has soared since the president’s inauguration three years ago. It seems to catch air whenever Trump calls it a “failing newspaper.”
Call it the new math. Fresh ownership is stepping in as older chain ownership gets “financialized.”