The hospital sued Lisa French of Denver for a $230,000 spinal fusion procedure after a fall had weakened her back. That began a legal tug of war. The Colorado Supreme Court ended it last week. Ms. French said her insurance company estimated the bill would be $1,337. The court’s final judgment, after a small down payment from French: $766.74.
Even the justice who wrote the decision noted that the full bill was never presented to the patient, and that the Westminster hospital refused to provide the details to the court.
This is another yarn about indecipherable medical bills and the industry that produces them. The industry calls these master pricing lists “chargemasters.” We should remember that term. Utter it to a hospital or medical billing office. They will show you a little more respect. Price lists are supposed to be public by law, but they aren’t. To mentioned the word is a no-no; the industry regards it as a state secret. You’re not supposed to know. The word scares people, few of the doctors you meet know — or want to — about it.
The state Supreme Court ruling relied on a thin strand: though French had signed a paper pledging to pay ‘all charges of the “hospital,” the court found that wasn’t enough to establish a contract, including key terms and conditions (like a price list). The “chargemaster” wasn’t in the agreement provided by the hospital, St. Anthony North, or Centura insurance.
Several experts quoted in a recent New York Times examination termed hospital rate sheets “increasingly arbitrary” and bearing “no basis in reality,” including costs. They can also vary widely. The government in 2019 ordered such bills to be public, but they were too complicated to be “shopped around.” A medical trade association even called the disclosure requirement “unconstitutional.”
One survey showed four different rates for a pregnancy test at a Pennsylvania hospital: $18 through Blue Cross; $58 through Blue Cross HMO; $93 for a state PPO plan, and $10 if you walk up to the front desk with a wad of cash.
When we first explored the subject years ago, we explained pricing this way: Billing is done by flinging prices at a wall like a scrambled-egg food fight, and seeing what sticks.
A basic idea behind sky-high medical bills is to induce patients into insurance plans through which insurance companies win sharply reduced rates. Medicare, overall federal insurance, kicks in at age 65 and generally has negotiated the lowest rates. The fund is fueled by small paycheck deductions. It is regarded as untouchable by politicians, but it almost surely would fail in today’s Congress.
It’s unknowable why any medical billing office would drive patients into bankruptcy or distress over a soaring bill that no insurance company nor medical provider could explain. Many local providers will negotiate them rather than risk a public blow-up with a patient. Few providers even know how medical bills are calculated. In one survey, prices for a colonoscopy varied from $1,463 to $2,144, depending on the insurance company.
There’s a number for Aspen Valley Hospital’s billing office, but it is answered 1,000 miles away in the Midwest and is manned by outsourced specialists.
It’s uncertain where the crisis of medical overcharging will end up. The billing industry is controlled by providers and insurance companies. They can make even more money by creating patchworks in which some bills are jacked by being labeled “out of network,” which can affect a bill if a single physician isn’t included — and that’s if the patient never met the physician and no one can prove where he/she was when the services were actually performed.
The moral of this tale is unknowable, so complicated that it befuddles even legislators who agree on a fix. For starters, just remember they key word is c-h-a-r-g-e-m-a-s-t-e-r. Let Google loose on it. You may end up knowing more about your cost of services than the computer that printed it up.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.