I am lost in a cemetery without a map. What I really need is a techno-modern directory, where I could punch in a name and claw my way there. But I’m only looking for information from the deceased.
Finally I reach the plot. But this is not right. The stone says “Final Placement.” That’s just brutal, I think. It should say “Final Resting Place.”
Then I wake up. “Final Placement” doesn’t happen at a cemetery. It’s worse. It happens in real life, well before the final chapter.
“Final Placement” is from “The Peter Principle,” a book published in 1969. You’ve heard of it. It says that people progress through their work life, getting promoted because they’re competent. Then we reach the logjam where we land in a place we’re no longer competent. So the promotions stop and we’re stuck there. Final Placement is as far as we go.
It’s as depressing as it sounds, because it suggests that everyone you meet in a hierarchy, such as a sizable company or politics, is not so good at their job. If they had stayed put before that last promotion or election, things would have been fine. But they just had to get ahead, and landed in a mud pit with no escape. Everyone is wallowing in a sea of incompetence.
“The Peter Principle” originally appeared as satire in 1969. Its authors (Laurence Peter and Raymond Hull) didn’t intend it as a scholarly essay. But the theory stuck as a lesson in employment. You keep going until you’re no longer any good. The last place you made a difference was the earlier rung on the ladder, but that’s history.
So the Peter Principle stuck, though officially listed in some literature as comedy, Worse, it seems to work. Each of us can name a flock of friends, bureaucrats or politicians mired there.
A flock of scholarly essays followed by those who may have missed the attempt at satire. How does it happen? (the two leading theories are called “push” and “pull”). How do you get out of it?
You can avoid the Peter Principle by turning down a promotion, but how do you know in advance that the next assignment or job is a mud pit? Or you could work for yourself, content to be incompetent as both employer and employee somewhere it doesn’t matter.
You could ask for help. But one summary of the principle comes with a warning: your help could be as incompetent as you are. Economists love equations. This one goes: Incompetence plus incompetence equals incompetence.
Anybody you know? We’ll avoid a particular elected officer here as he who shall not be named.
If we’re in authority, one solution is clear. We can avoid banishing someone to the Final Placement by just waiting altogether. We won’t need excuses for a while because people will respect us because we’re where we are. We become our own job references, as in “read my book.”
There’s another field of scholarship called “regression to the mean.” This generally holds that in the end, we will all fall back towards a pool of “just average.” Or we will advance towards that goal. Regression to the mean is an academic way of explaining the Peter Principle. You will get so far ahead that you’ll eventually lose your footing and fall back to “just average.”
The Peter Principle could be in trouble if the new post-pandemic era finds everyone working for himself. But while it’s still around, it has appeared to explain a lot. It explains bureaucracies. It explains politics. It explains social organizations.
Think about your nearest homeowners association. Some, the lucky ones, are run by wise people who actually care about each other. Most aren’t so lucky, falling into the hands of buffoons and hacks for which this may be their first crack at authority with a title. This is particularly true in a place like Pitkin County, where an association can assess a fine against somebody it doesn’t like or make a rule just to emphasize who’s the boss.
The Peter Principle originally appeared as a book, the cover of which suggested it wasn’t serious. Over two decades later one professor at a “name school” wrote a 28-page paper analyzing its implications beautifully. It appeared with equations approaching Einstein’s. It was intended to explain the theories as applied to businesses.
I got lost when I reached the table of equations, so I put it down for the next thing on my reading list: “Seven Things You Need to Know About Hand Sanitizer.”
Now I can seriously get into “The Peter Principle.” When I reach my Final Placement, I will arrive with clean hands.