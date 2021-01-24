The 2020 election has once again proven this: politicians will hatch the most brazen, hopeless, often lawless plots without realizing that they will invariably leak. The pols will bleat and bray in fury at the leaks, but they are powerless to stop them. They don’t see them coming.
The more interesting or dreadful the story, the more it is likely to leak.
Behold the recent saga about a White House battle over then-President Trump’s plan to use a recently-hired lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, to pressure Georgia legislators to overturn Joe Biden’s election win. Trump had scripted up all necessary cover stories. There was massive fraud. Voter machines were rigged to “flip” votes from Trump to Biden. The dead awoke at alarming rates to go vote. The election was a fraud. Trump should remain in office.
Trump was hatching a plan to have lawyers at the Justice Department pressure Georgian politicos to reverse the election’s outcome. He brought in political ally Clark, and decided to replace Jeffrey Rosen, acting department head.
Except Rosen refused to go without a fight. His position was backed the bulk of the career legal staff there, who agreed they’d quit if Rosen was sacked. Trump backed off.
Georgia officials had already taped Trump’s bullying call to the secretary of state there. The high-fi copy was attached to a Washington Post report, so everybody could hear it for themselves.
The story helped derail Trump’s plans to reverse the election. Trump did not see the leaks coming until they’d landed.
It got worse. The New York Times reported last week on the threatened mass exodus in Washington. Trump, who still has an impeachment trial to fight, can’t afford to lose any Senate votes. The Capitol insurrection was already trashing him.
So why are politicians so blind to the reality of leaks?
People are curious, and inquiring minds want to know. Yet at each step of the way, a President Nixon (1974) or a Trump (2020) might have short-circuited a sloppy result if he’d asked: what happens if someone talks? And worse: what happens if there’s a tape?
The power of leaks is disproportionately improved by the numbers in on the secret. The Rosen story resulted in a meeting at which Trump heard a direct warning. He backed down. But the power of the story didn’t. It leaked.
If the tale is tawdry, or people get hurt — it’s just a matter of time until it could leak. The more people know — well, you know the math behind logarithmic spread.
Documents work wonders and are hard to deny. Anyone can leak. A sympathetic corporate executive acts complicit in a cover-up, embezzlement or insider trading case, but that’s just a cover. He or she doesn’t need to research the case. The reporter will do that if the tape hasn’t done it already. The courthouse is useful if lunch, or a “distanced coffee” won’t cover it.
Tiny clues abound. Someone who rounds up investors gets his name in the papers because he just settled a tiny case that nobody noticed. But knowledgeable observers know that tiny investor settlements travel in flocks. Where one appears, others are nearby.
Deeply troubled leaders don’t respect their own power. A Trump or a Nixon would fail to recognize a flaw because of the royal prerogative: the king is always right. What examples do these executives set for their followers? Trump loudly warned everyone he’d cheat if Biden won.
Bad secrets don’t keep, and dead bodies may rot silently but are detected by other scents and senses. Employees sometimes just know when things aren’t right and don’t believe they should keep quiet. A “random firing” is often not random at all. It leaves a trail behind.
For every local story about a private deal that raises a stink, you’d think those in public service would learn. But they don’t. The public’s learning to miss executive misconduct because it’s so common. But they also learn the tricks that cover such sordidness over time.
If you’re in a position of public trust, you’ve spotted a troubling event in front of you that is big trouble if it gets out. But as big executives misbehave, they set an example for politicians. Now the only question is “will I get caught?”
We all hear about miscarriages of justice. Some are getting tired of it — and they’ll speak up. Their free speech is valuable for the rest of us.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.