Boycotts can be a best friend. Or they turn into the visitor who wormed his way into your spare room, or maybe just threw an air mattress on the floor, and then stuck around.
The ones that work often come down to the power of money. Bring bucks to the table and you stay. Threaten to remove them, and you’re gold. We are all capitalists, aren’t we?
Advertiser money may be the hidden motivator if Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg wakes up to the notion that lies, hoaxes, and “misinformation” may swamp his multibillion dollar platform and make it a historical flash in the pan. He is being asked to man up to control the stenchy slush that floods his invention. Twitter has set limits and warnings on content, as do and many media outfits.
Since masks went radioactive, corporate power, plus the threat of political sidelines, have nearly grabbed the reins of power. One company — Walmart — did this when it required all guests to mask up.
Businesses periodically threaten ad boycotts against media for stories they dislike or consider in bad taste. These come and go. The odd truth about some boycotts is they remain powerful as threats, but lose all their power once implemented.
On all three fields of play — the pandemic, investor power and ad sway — we see capitalism at work.
Zuckerberg found he’d stumbled on power when he started Facebook — originally “Facemash” — from his dorm room at Harvard. He rode to power as the platform became an early strong player in social media. He got unusual aid from Peter Thiel, an early investor who showed Zuckerberg how to hold onto unusual voting power at a startup.
Zuckerberg’s current mess involves the flood of “misinformation” which infests many media platforms. He claims he wants to stay neutral but is finding it’s impossible to maintain neutrality in the face of a presidential election in three months.
The debate boils down to whether Facebook is considered a “publisher” or “platform” for its flow of information and feeds. A publisher is considered responsible for most information it produces or passes on. Traditional media fits in this category; newspapers are responsible even for the content of letters to the editor, under interpretations of current libel law. But Zuckerberg insists Facebook is just a platform, a little like a random “speaker’s corner” where all ideas are up for debate. He doesn’t want to become a curator, but may be stuck at a crossroads of history where the masters of misinformation are so good at dressing up for the party that they can fool nearly everyone, including novices and schoolchildren.
Zuckerberg, originally cavalier in his assurances that he was enduring a small storm, is now watching as sponsors and advertisers are dropping off Facebook. It’s too early to know if they are simply “taking a pause” on ad spending, or a longer view. But their power has now poked the slumbering chief, Wealthy as his company is, it could become a fast victim of a sudden change in the tastes of fickle consumers.
Zuckerberg once widely resisted the early “monetization” of Facebook, fending off early attempts to load it down with sponsor messages, fearing that members might flee. His views are being tested now.
The mask debate should be clear, everyone insists. In one corner, science is king and safety rules. Masks save lives. In the opposite corner are those who’ll be damned to let anyone tell them what to do. The battle has landed in Atlanta, where the governor has sued the city’s mayor for installing mask rules tighter than the state’s. Someone’s going to end up the loser in the public’s eye, with money now on science and remaining alive. Some money’s already shown up. Walmart has led a host of businesses who’ve decided to mandate masks because patrons will feel safer in their stores.
Periodically members of the news media are threatened with boycotts by an advertiser or industry that doesn’t like a particular story. This is a pure money play. A threatened boycott by a large grocery store over a small weekly paper threatened to kill a small weekly in Carbondale. Major advertisers demand (and get) advanced sway over stories about to make print in major magazines. These threats are raw power plays but they can blow up if the public learns about them and then retaliates. Today’s media outlets have become so caught up by political debates that such advertiser flareups are rare. Those that do occur often burn out quickly.
Beyond the boycott question looms the larger sway of “masked men.” These are the hidden titans who make the chief decisions. Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Redskins, flatly refused to change team’s name for years. Then FedEx, his main sponsor, delivered one nudge. That’s all it took. “Redskins” are now history.
The rest of the “masked men” in politics and corporate boardrooms, have a host of problems. First, their views are going the way of the 20th century. Second, sponsor money is flexing its muscle. Finally, women are infiltrating their ranks. Money can’t fix items that are merely a matter of time.