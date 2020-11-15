Dave Danforth is on assignment this week, so we are running one of his past columns. This one originally appeared on Dec. 4, 2011.
Let’s cut to the chase. Imagine asking a politician how much he/she would pay for your vote. No worry about your party affiliation, or how you’ve voted in the past. No messy TV ads to mislead you, nor scripted robo-calls. In short, no B.S.
How much, please?
It’s not as far-fetched as you’d think. Estimates put the total amount to be spent on all 2012 U.S. elections at between $6 and $8 billion. In the 2010 off-year cycle, political spending reached $4.2 billion. Certainly you’re worth a tiny sliver of that, aren’t you? That’s a bunch of stimulus spending to spread around.
Back in the 70s, spending on Aspen city council elections reached $10 per vote. Some wondered why they couldn’t just tap the political keg directly.
Several years ago, I wondered in this space why some Aspenites unhappy with Mayor Mick Ireland didn’t simply approach him and make him an offer. Perhaps he’d accept an early retirement package?
The thought wasn’t pure parody. Stanford economist Tim Groseclose had wondered the same thing. Researching back to around 1992 — the last time such a choice was set up because Congressmen could retire and keep their campaign stash — he calculated that the average member of Congress might be bought out for about $3 million.
Such payoffs appear to be perfectly legal. It’s an era in which many believe the age of one person, one vote has changed to, say, 100 bucks per vote.
It wasn’t supposed to work out this way. But there are big cracks already in the marketplace for ideas. In Hoboken, New Jersey a fight broke out in 2010 when an incumbent spent $22,000 to hire 575 workers who were later suspected of paying batches of voters for mail-in ballots. They’d then set to work on a whole new meaning for the “write-in” vote. The average percentage of mail-in ballots ran from 3% to 6% in Hoboken’s wards. But in Ward 4, observers were wondering how it peaked at 19.9%.
Skeptics have long thought that much of the American electoral system is just a shade short of legalized bribery (the distinction requires that the loot go to an electoral campaign rather than directly into a political pocket).
When asked what the contributions are meant to buy, the giver politely responds that it’s for good government, or for beliefs similar to the contributor.
But some forget the script. In 1992, banker Charles Keating was asked why he lathered some $1.2 million on politicians like Sen. Alan Cranston of California in the midst of a Congressional investigation of his bank. If he’d read the script, he’d have said that Cranston was an upstanding American who shared his values.
Instead, when asked if his vote had anything to do with the probe of his bank, he replied, in effect, “I would certainly hope so.”
Wall Street has spent plenty of money in hopes that the recipients might continue watering down regulatory reform. Yet, in California, every high-tech company with a household name has given to politicians who might favor a tax break so they can bring profits, stashed overseas, back into the U.S.
We’re talking here about simply supplementing the flow of cash and reversing some of it. Why not let the politicians pay for our favors? Professor Groseclose (at UCLA now) makes the case that it could be cheaper to pay a politician to quit than to bankroll a campaign against him. Much of that $6 billion to $8 billion pile of 2012 loot will go to planners, strategists, handlers, speechwriters, PR folks, and even hairdressers. But there will be plenty left over for advertising. We’re talking about — how shall we put this — a little extra for “direct action?”
It’s not all that much money. According to Berkeley professor Robert Reich, it’s about our annual budget for yogurt. Only a relatively tame amount will get spent on the presidency. Barack Obama’s 2008 budget was estimated at $750 million.
Some voters don’t need a little supplemental income. The “one percent” starts at $350,000 in annual income and $9 million in total assets, according to the Fed, which keeps such figures. Curiously, some of the latest political data hints that the wealthy are about evenly split politically.
You need only thumb through the list of the heaviest political contributors to realize that contributions are intended for specific legislative favors. On the list: U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the NRA., 60 Plus Association, National Association of Realtors, and Emily’s List. Then there are some with such bland names as the American Future Fund and Commonsense Ten.
It’s far easier today for such organizations, through deft use of non-profits and “527s” (named for their location in the tax code) to avoid naming individual contributors. The Supreme Court, in the name of free speech, has decreed that limits on corporate and union money given independently aren’t constitutional. But its Citizens United decision, in early 2010, came too recently to know how it will play out.
Let the games begin.
