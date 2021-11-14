You waited 25 years, then ardently wished you’d never said those things you did about classmates in high school back then. But you did. Those comments were caught on a cellphone recording by a classmate one day on the basketball court outside school.
The offending remarks were really nothing. Just a scattering of racist, homophobic and misogynistic drivel.
But somehow the chatter didn’t get erased, and made the rounds a quarter-century later when you were up for a judgeship. Needless to say, you never got promoted to “Your Honor.”
But you own your remarks forever. The right of ownership is stitched into you, and you can’t erase it. It may have been a careless error, and you can blame the classmate who received an email copy of it years later. But you really can’t knock anyone. The words that started it came from your own mouth.
Jon Gruden was the much-celebrated football coach of the Las Vegas Raiders team. He was bright and witty, and brought the same talents into the booth as a commentator. Then Gruden stumbled. First, that unforgivable drivel in his emails. Then, the stupidity of hiring a lawyer to retaliate against the “conspirators” who unearthed the nasty emails and spread them.
Your own mouth brought you down. Just yours alone. You can’t erase the ownership rights — still stitched into you. But you want to blame someone else anyway. Are you looking for a Gridiron Rattle award for shaking a baby toy needlessly?
Gruden risks being plunged to laughingstock status for his latest ruse. He actually sued the National Football League and commissioner Roger Goodell. He claimed the pair were behind a bizarre plot to ruin his career.
At the heart of Gruden’s complaint is his own voice, unearthed in numerous emails, in which he routinely maligned all sorts of professional sports figures. The emails were private, but apparently saved and archived.
They surfaced, as Gruden points out, by accident, in events that had nothing to do with him. The NFL began a probe into unprofessional conduct by members and staff of the Washington Football Team (the former “Redskins”). Gruden’s informal remarks were picked up on some of those emails. From there, they took on a life of their own, circulated around Gruden’s circles. Often such emails would be erased, vanish or disappear as unused.
The Washington Football Team was hit by the NFL with a fine of $10 million. This exchange had nothing to do with Gruden, who’d signed on in 2018 as coach of the Raiders.
The remarks and quips might have been survivably red hot just a few years ago, but in today’s post #MeToo world, they were scalding.
They blew up — perhaps unfairly — in Gruden’s face. The legendary coach blamed the Wall Street Journal, and accused the paper of threatening to release more from the NFL’s trove if Gruden didn’t quit. He also blamed the New York Times.
Gruden endured the second wave of inadvertent emails before he quit. Now, he claims the barrage of leaked emails — his own — represented a “Soviet-style character assassination” plot by the NFL.
Gruden had early apologized for his remarks and anticipated them. They included the inevitable shrinkage of his reputation. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Gruden managed to a Super Bowl victory in 2002, removed his name from their “Ring of Honor” at the team’s stadium. He also lost a footwear endorsement deal and he was removed from the “Madden NFL 22” video game.
But the coach has not forgiven or forgotten. His long and glorious reputation could still bring about a comeback, but it will be more difficult with this latest legal scuffle.
Gruden, for all his talents or future wins, has forgotten the rule of basic responsibility. He’s blaming the NFL for somehow leaking his emails out of over 600,000 emails from its investigation. Good point, but he owns all his email remarks, however ill-advised. His ownership rights are branded on them forever. All he can do now is move beyond them and change his tune.
Gruden might be well-advised to make a charitable donation to an organization through which he might forget his motor-mouth moments.
He might also be advised to run an old episode of “The Hunt for Red October.” This film, all fiction, reminds us that a sub torpedo, once activated, can still go on hunting for a target after missing its first target. This is a lesson Gruden understandably forgot in the years that passed between his toxic emails and their release as apparent evidence by the NFL.
Gruden has the right of ownership, for better or worse. He doesn’t need to express pride, but he can’t gain now by forgiving or forgetting. He needs to shift out of reverse. He could start by trying to forgive himself.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.