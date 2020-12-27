We’ve just sent off — me and a few friends — a mess of notes to Congress. We have proposed a Transition Tributorium. It’s a groundbreaking institution for politicians returning from politics to private life. It’ll be similar to a halfway house to make easier the road back to private life.
Presidents need to learn how to spend cash and how to use self-service scanners at supermarkets. Senators’ terms are six years — that’s a while to be away from normal life. Congressmen will receive counseling on how to spend leftover loot they salted away after running again every two years.
Not to ignore the only elephant in the room. He never was, and will never be, a normal putz. But he needs time for a slow return to reality. He’ll need time to sort out the items for which he wants to lay claim for the “Loser” label. It won’t be easy to separate the true victories and losses.
The Tributorium will allow us to think whatever we want about a politician. The problem will be the politician who is lost trying to figure out how to think of himself.
There will be a placement office for has-beens to map out new job plans. They can go on speaking tours, try guest residencies at colleges, or even quietly run for the House. Maybe we can set aside a new seat in Congress so his or her party won’t have to rudely boot someone out to make room.
There will be legions of lawyers on call, but we won’t get into that now. A separate library area will be set up for quick reference on the alums. Nearby will be a special evidence room for academics.
Of special interest will be the special privileges for members and former presidents who were defeated for reelection. It’s a special class of people of whom we need to think about more carefully.
It’s one thing to just quietly retire. It’s another to have been beaten up in a hail of Fake News, Hoaxes, Witchhunts and other tricks.
The hopscotch room will be available for members who want to do a quick tour of states and statehouses they lost, hopping on a room-sized map of the U.S. for emphasis. Poker chips will allow them to simulate what they could have won in electoral votes, if only …
Fox News will have a special booth for those who wish quick access to their air. Slip inside, press a special button for “Hannity” or “Carlson,” and you’re on. Megyn Kelly, where are you when we need you?
A resident ghostwriter will be on call for those who still think they have something to say, or wish to rewrite something already said. Next door will be a pretty exhibition for those who’ve won pardons and commutations.
There will be a private bank. No one has quite figured it out yet. Some high-living senators and presidents will earn millions from there memoirs. Others will be on the hook for millions in assorted claims and loans for their alleged misdeeds. A moot courtroom will be available to stage periodic mock impeachment trials and other examinations for student practice.
The purpose of the Tributorium will be to ease the transition, but no one can say how it will work. We could probably use one now, but how many years could pass before we’ll need it again?
We could look upon a Tributorium experiment as a sort of insurance policy. In future years a troubled nominee might take a visit to ponder whether to sign a bill or two on which several hundreds of millions might rest for others.
Oh, did we mention the bank? We’ll need a financing arm that can provide a temporary “facility” to front the money while inhabitants delay making up their minds on items like unemployment benefits.
It’ll also need a pork room to lop off stuff still the subject of disputes. What would a true Tributorium be without a long list of items that will never be decided?
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.