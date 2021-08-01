The homicide took place in March of 1993.
That was when Tribune Publishing killed off its daily paper in Palo Alto, a California college town 30 miles south of San Francisco. Business school students killed off a few drinks trying to solve the conundrum. Why would the Times-Tribune go out of business? Newspapers didn’t hit the top of their game until 2006, and the Palo Alto paper still had a daily circulation of 40,000.
I thought of it this week because Tribune Publishing — different owner now — killed off another paper, the Bowie Blade-News, a weekly near Annapolis. It blamed different tastes of readers and different habits of advertisers.
Maybe the newspaper died for a far simpler reason, missed by its owners. Maybe it was charging too much for advertising and never even noticed.
My business-school classmates and I had little idea what was going on in Palo Alto in 1993. We were all too wrapped up in classes at nearby Stanford to notice. Drinking sangrias over dinner, we tossed through the usual suspects — competition from Craigslist, the loss of small mom-and-pop stores to shopping centers, or what — boring stories?
“Maybe the dogs didn’t eat the dog food,” offered Chad, an ex-Air Force pilot we favored to lead our study group because he could get things done. Dogs eating dog food is a basic formula venture capitalists use.
“Maybe costs drowned them,” muttered Cece, a tall Brit and our numbers cruncher. If we formed a study group for a class project, she’d be the math genius.
“They charged too much for the paper?” queried Steph, the reputed class rocket scientist who actually had run rocket-burn computations so that returning capsules reentered the atmosphere instead of bouncing off into space.
“Are we focusing on the wrong dog food?” asked Chad. “Maybe it’s not the paper that’s overpriced. Maybe it’s the advertising.”
“One way we can find out,” said Steph. “Let’s go ask. Something the paper probably never did.”
Two days later Steph took me over to see Uncle Ed, as we knew him. He was the wise one, chairman of Palo Alto’s oldest bank. “I’ve got a list of businesses that don’t advertise there. It’s an obvious question.”
We went over to see Ed, who loved Steph because to hide her rocket-science roots, she dressed like a cheerleader.
“They missed their market,” Ed diagnosed. “They go after regional ads, like car dealers, movie chains, and shopping center outlets. My clients all run their own shops — mom-and-pop outfits. They’re not paying those rates. They’re all in weekly papers and on the radio. Nobody on University Avenue is in that paper.”
Overcharging was a notion we hadn’t thought about. I cornered my favorite econ professor one day after class.
“It’s possible,” he noted, scratching his head. “The scourge of a monopolist. If the paper thought it was one, nobody may have ever thought about pricing. But that’s a psych question. They’re two buildings over.”
Cece got lost in the library’s computer room, downloading rate cards from similar papers across the U.S. If there was evidence, we might find it there. We thought we did. So we crunched numbers for a make-believe new paper. Could we invent one and make money charging, say, half the rates?
My sangria-loving classmates were all destined to do rookie years getting rich quick at investment banks before burning out. I’d sworn off the notion of newspapers while I was at grad school.
But the project stayed alive. I got back into it, and in late 1995 we started the Palo Alto Daily News, sold nearly a decade later.
The buyer of the paper would later sell to another hedge fund. They set about cutting costs, starting with the newsroom and its writers.
Years later, I was back in Palo Alto seeing my dentist. I asked how the paper was doing. He scoffed. “First, to save money, they moved the office out of Palo Alto to Menlo Park. Then, to save more money, they cut circulation from daily to Friday only, though they claim a daily presence online. Finally, they were overrun by real estate columns and ads, so they’re just a picture catalog.
That bad? I confirmed.
“Let’s put it this way,” he said.“I call them the not-Palo Alto, not-Daily, not-News.”
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News (and Palo Alto Daily News) and his column appears here Sundays.