When you’re an organization like the National Rifle Association with a lot to defend, you need a house that’s squeaky clean.
But the NRA may have become so intoxicated with its own power that corruption may have infested it. One allegation, for example: its longtime head, Wayne LaPierre, once had the NRA pay over $1,000 nightly for a niece’s hotel bill.
The NRA, powerful as it is, was perhaps a defendant waiting to happen. It was named last week in a lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general. The legal action claims the NRA has become such a cesspool of infighting and corruption that it is nearly broke, is riddled with corruption, and needs to be broken up.
The NRA has reacted just like an embattled politician would. It has said the suit is just a political bid to dislodge it, and that Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, is a Democrat mounting just the latest bid to knock over the powerful gun lobby.
But the New York claim may rip open a house of horrors at the NRA. It proves the truth of the warning to keep a clean house. No matter if the suit’s successful at shutting it down, or whether it rebuffs the suit, the tables are now turned. The story isn’t about an attack on the NRA, but what’s lurking inside its ledger books, bank accounts and private offices. A stain will emerge for all to see.
The reputation of the NRA has been built upon the right-to-bear arms clause in the Constitution. It wears the face of a noble defense. Detractors say the defense is flawed; the Constitutional language referred not to personal guns, but to weapons kept by civilians needing them for militia duty before the creation of a standing army in the U.S.
Now the battle will be focused instead on what’s inside Mr. LaPierre’s own closet and what’s in his pockets besides the millions he earns from the NRA and the piles more he “expenses” for frequent trips to the Bahamas.
The NRA rests on its powerful defense of the Second Amendment and oceans of funds from the gun lobby it represents. The right to bear arms is rivaled only by the ferocity of the defense of the right to go maskless.
The organization will have to defend itself against claims that is riddled by so much loose money that it must be dissolved. The stench of corruption can’t be erased in a courtroom. It will linger long after the suit is decided, dismissed or settled.
New York’s state courts will not exactly provide home field advantage to the gun lobby. Letitia James’ office was not friendly to Donald Trump, forcing him to dissolve a personal charity where allegations swirled that funds intended for charities were misused.
New York’s laws were recently tightened in an attempt to protect charitable assets from fraud by insiders.
Many organizations which, like the NRA, maintain a high visibility, long ago learned the value of scrubbing their affairs to come close to the squeaky clean standard.
The pandemic has brought the same downdraft to the NRA that it has to shops, restaurants and other businesses. The NRA depends on a host of regional gatherings to boost its membership, and its all-important cash coffers. But such meetings have been cut back due to the coronavirus.
The standard of squeaky clean behavior is no longer good enough protection against claims of fraud. Welcome to the era of the powerful disinfectant. The cleanup looks beyond today’s behavior and into years of tomorrows.