What really gets President Trump is the label “loser,” according to reports about him. He can’t stand being called one, so he can’t abide any loser’s circle. And that accounts for his courtroom tour, searching for a judge who will overturn the 2020 election.
What exactly is the problem with being called a “loser?” Seems lame to me. Is that the best they can come up with? That’s not even an epithet. We can print it in a family newspaper like this one. That must be a missing word from a bygone era.
There must be something deeply malfunctioning if “loser-in-chief” is all it takes to miswire the dude.
We’ve all been called worse. Most folks just shrug it off. Nobody’s got time for that today. Are you out to make this a learning experience? Then come up with something better.
Better still, embrace it. If they’re calling me a loser, they must know something I don’t. There are — count them — maybe 99 things we’re each expected to know how to do in life, starting with shoelaces. So if we need to learn how to do one of them better, let the games begin.
Let’s say there are some things about which your friends think you’re a winner. But if they say that, you’re learning nothing. You have to actually be a loser — or at least think like one — to get anywhere. You’ll get to know when you reach champion loserdom because nobody will ever give you an award or a crown. The only time a loser really wins in this society is if he learns how to sing a song so dreamy he can sell it to the rest of us — say, in an election. And that would count for something.
It’s best to inhabit the character of a loser to learn something. And to do that, you’ve got to learn to confess. You shrug it off and move on, but not before figuring how to do something better.
Statistics tell the story. A championship sports team is often playoff-bound if it can ring up an average of .600. It loses four out of every ten times it takes the field, yet still could end up winning the World Series or Super Bowl.
So part of the trick is to know how to pick the fights worth winning and simply pick up “intelligence” from the rest.
The president has been said in recent reports to have blown his decision to alienate the WHO. All the other world leaders who witnessed it just shrugged. They figured it would take either the next visit to his shrink, or the next election, to fix it. So who lost that bout?
When you were growing up, did you ever win an award for sportsmanship? I did once, at an assembly with other kids. Even my parents were there, one night in the school gym. It was a big deal, because you were a somebody if you won.
Years later, I learned what was really going on. You win an award for sportsmanship when you don’t mind losing, a friend told me after I told him the story. You won for being the finest loser in the class.
If you snooze you lose, but pretending to shrug off a loss puts you among the best spies in the class.
Another way to do that — while wearing a loser’s mantle —is to sneak a little spy mission into a winner’s circle. You’ll never get noticed. Don’t dress up. Just rumpled pants and a shirt with one too many wrinkles. You won’t be missed because nobody knew you — or knew you were there.
I’m not particularly political, but when I want to know how true conservatives really think, I find an AM station, tune in to Rush Limbaugh, and soak it up. I don’t have to agree with any of it. Some of the best players start out with opposition research, if you want to call it that.
Any writer has an advantage because he or she deals with material they find to be distasteful nonsense much of the time, but even so, they go to school on it.
Throw in an acting class to learn the art of inhabiting a very different character. Writers realize that no crook lies awake at night with worries about what he’s done. They rationalize it somehow. They think what they’ve done is just peachy. You just need to learn how they think. Remember the part about “inhabiting the character?” You’ll know their next crime before they do.
You don’t need to have a clue. You just need to follow those who think they do, and watch them very carefully. This is where you divine the true value of being a loser.
Losers rarely get noticed, unless you’re a Bill Buckner (Boston Red Sox, 1986 World Series). They learn just as much as winners, and sometimes more. They don’t need to brag. They need no awards. Better still, they need no notice. Nobody knew they were there. But they learned more than anyone else.
When you don’t mind being called a loser, you’re doing just fine. You will inhabit the part. If you want to confess pride, so be it. You’re used to losing and you know even champions end up losing a high proportion of matches.
I really don’t know how to think about the presidential problem with losers. The rest of us are often best off when we don’t know, and don’t care.
Just enjoy the appetizers in the winner’s circle, wear a mask, and don’t pig out.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.