Back around the first dot-com boom, a band of us decided to start a new daily paper in Palo Alto, California. We set out one day to round up office furniture, scouring the papers for garage sales brought on by suddenly-crashed startups, unloading nearly-new stuff.
Picking over some desks, I pointed to one and asked the dude handling them, how much?
“How are you paying?” he asked. “Cash?”
Fine, I nodded, thinking credit card.
Then he looked around quickly, glanced both ways, lowered his voice and inquired, “Or cash-cash?”
He’d take $200 off for “cash-cash.”
Toast the booming cash economy. We loaded up on excellent furniture for next to nothing. If we went quickly bankrupt, we’d just give it all away.
A few years later I was back in Aspen, helping out when the Aspen Daily News switched offices. This didn’t happen often, so we planned it carefully. But we forgot about the cash economy on moving day.
The day after we’d opened up the new joint, I grabbed a folding chair and a good book, and ran over to the old empty space, where we’d just left a little note announcing our new location. There were the folks we forgot — customers, still peering in, looking around at the bare office and wanting to know how we’d gone under so fast. Some pulled out cash, ready to buy a classified, at a buck a line or two bucks a day.
After that, we rarely sold a classified for cash. Business customers got a bill, and “cash” patrons paid with plastic over the phone.
The cash economy was crumbling around us. For a long time you could sponge some money off the front desk if you ran low, though this was technically improper. Folks just forgot to make note of the loan. It went on all the time, so nobody — even the bosses — worried.
Today a fully cashless society looms. Lots of businesses don’t bother with change under a dime any more. Others worry about contagious virus bugs crawling around all over frequently-handled cash. Remember when the feds used to periodically test dollar bills for traces of cocaine? I always wondered about that. Wouldn’t they next need fingerprints?
It’ll be a little messy to eradicate cash entirely. We still want to hold onto a God-given right to use it, even if plastic is safer and easier. Since we are a states-rights country, it’s up to each of the fifty states as to whether they’ll require businesses to take cash, when and under what terms.
A girlfriend once worked in the bar business, where I couldn’t believe how much cash she handled. This was a special economy, since it involved estimating tips. We experienced a liquidity surplus all our own. The stuff fairly littered my place. She either didn’t worry about it or felt very generous. We never debated who was paying for dinner. It just materialized, as if on cue.
One day I asked her if she had to “launder” it back into the economy. Sure, she said. The bank will take cash for the car payment and there are always cash-gobbling machines at the food markets. She thought I worried too much about her growing reputation among friends as the cashier who handled the tab at dinners out where our liquidity crisis was known. Don’t worry. Be happy. Someday the cash will dry up, but that’s tomorrow.
Things change around Aspen. Sometimes slowly. When some of us got here, nobody was born in Aspen and everyone moved away before croaking. Now the town’s grown up. Babies have been born here for years, and even the housing authority has discovered that people want to retire here and stay in their homes. That has caused distress because when our imaginative employee housing programs began, we just assumed we’d all clear out after our working years.
Cash will matter less and everyone will run their lives on auto-pilot. We’ll handle our money on “devices.” Cash will still be legal tender, though limited by hour, amount and denomination.
We won’t really notice until the day nobody thanks us for cash tips any more.