Imagine being paraded before a group whose job is to determine if you’ve become a model citizen. Their eyes are piercing and minds even more so. You’ve breached a cardinal rule telling a big lie, and their job is to figure out if you’ll repent.
Oh, yeah. We forgot to mention. The future of democracy hangs in the balance.
The “oversight” folks here are a group appointed by Facebook to determine whether and when, Donald Trump, a former president, can rejoin Facebook and be allowed to say what he wants to 35 million followers.
This isn’t make-believe — yet. Facebook’s advisory group did quite a research job. But they punted the ball back to Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who founded the company after tinkering at Harvard with an online match of face shots of women to animals.
Twitter had already permanently booted Trump for inciting violence in the run-up to the Capitol insurrection Jan. 6, in which people were killed 14 days before his presidency ended after an election which Trump claimed was a fraud. Trump breached the “free speech” line, it decided, by inviting the rampage. The decision recalls why “free speech” doesn’t cut it in a crowded theater when someone yells, “Fire!”
If Trump can overturn an election on a pack of lies because enough people believe him, democracy is done, the reasoning goes. Such a result would suggest that any populist demagogue, using the right machinery, could repeat the feat and find a willing pack of enough gullible followers.
We’ll skip the gullible pack discussion here. What the Facebook board was really saying is there are no right answers. Nobody wants to censor a president, even one who’s sitting on the sidelines waiting to get back in the game.
Zuckerberg argues that a president’s utterances are newsworthy, no matter how far into the gutter they dive. But when are a president’s “utterances” really little more than a dog whistle? Do you deserve an award for a superior sales job? Trump came close in the 2020 vote — too close for comfort, many would argue.
The Facebook board — a volunteer group — was given the authority to advise Facebook, but not issue an order. This is a rare case where you might want one wise person to make one wise decision, rather than leave it up the masses.
Should Facebook ban Trump forever? Should it suspend him for a particular period, instead of indefinitely? Or should he get a fixed term? That would require the ritual of determining whether Trump can be “rehabilitated.” Would Trump apologize? If Trump were to say “I’m sorry” to you, would you believe it? Think deep here, because each of us can recall at least one bad-ass liar in their lives.
Yet the “prison term” solution might be a good outcome because it allows for change. This is a question for which there may be no right answer. Is there a chance that a misbehaving public official will break his bad habit?
The Supreme Court has nine justices. It’s possible to say one gave the “wrong answer” in a decision, but we don’t do that. We call it dissent instead. This is a group for which there are no right answers, as a close examination of any 5-4 decision will illustrate. The right decisions today can rot tomorrow.
I’m periodically invited to lead seminars on how editors and journalists decide whether to print particularly touchy stories. The discussions don’t focus on whether the stories are correct, but on matters of privacy and taste. Shortly before an election we learn a particularly odious and noxious item about a candidate who doesn’t stand a chance of winning. Running the facts are part of our public review of a candidate’s qualifications, but is there an exception here, given that he or she is almost certain to lose?
Another case would involve a misdeed in which our reporting on a spouse’s location would tip off a partner that he or she was cheating, even though it isn’t part of the story. What is the expectation of privacy here?
At the end of such sessions, everyone wants to know the right answer. What did we decide?
It may surprise you to learn that in most of the two dozen or so cases that cropped up in the 30-plus years I owned the paper, we decided against running the story. The staff was often thoroughly split, so I am expected to make the “right” decision.
I beg off with a cheesy excuse. There are no right answers today, I say. I just hope I’m not sorry tomorrow. Then the moment of truth: I have to decide.
The writer is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.