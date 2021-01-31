You’re going to lunch with a friend you haven’t seen for a while. There are lots of differing rules about special meal rules during a pandemic. Everyone seems to have his or her own set, so you ask: what are ours?
We start with masks, but they soon come off when the food arrives. We’re often not 6 feet apart, so now what do we do? And if I want to distance myself another 3 feet, can I say so in English without ruining appetites?
In the White House, we’re now told, everything changed when the joint went Trumpless. The place had been rocked by rolling infections In the maskless ranks, right down to Baron Trump. The Biden crew sought to fix that. Employees can eat at their desks, but when the food arrives and masks take a break, doors must close. The White House is like a perfectly maintained 19th century dollhouse. Everything is well preserved, but it is charmingly miniaturized. It’s like a historic museum. Maybe people were smaller than, occupants speculate, but even sardines would be challenged there.
Meetings are limited to 15 minutes. Even in the larger Roosevelt Room, they top out at 10. All doors are shut. No one even asks if masks are mandatory. Many small meetings are Zoomed. Everyone needs to be known to have a reason for being. No longer are random drop-ins allowed in the White House or the neighboring Executive Office Building, the huge overflow structure recalling a president named Ike. You don’t even drop by there unless a “principal” OK’d it.
Daily virus testing is required. Joe Biden’s been advised to limit rope-line handshaking. Though science is king and it agrees on sanitized hands, no general rules have emerged for whether N95 masks are required, if double-masking is recommended, or when to replace the N95.
This is a new era, taking its cue from the top. Masks are still optional in many spots, and science is uneven.
Still, we can understand why myths take root, often starting in a windowless chat room session. GameStop has made some folks rich, though if you went to class you’d understand the concept of “paper gains and losses” and here today, gone tomorrow.
Look at the value of tiny clues. General Motors will go entirely all-electric by 2035. The carmaker is either breaking from other carmakers or will lead the pack (other carmakers are spending quiet billions on battery and electric technology). Sure, the Biden administration looks like it’s in sync. But observers who squint to read the small print noticed one recent item: the Chinese government is talking about an all-electric requirement on all consumers. That move, across a large enough population, will change the game no matter what you or I now drive.
It’s not all hype. Elon Musk became the world’s richest dude, eclipsing Amazonian Jeff Bezos, because Tesla is perhaps the widest-known name associated with electric cars. Old-style stock analysts explain Tesla’s exploding stock price by calculating Tesla’s revenues and profits when the wave takes hold. But it’s another episode of small print that provides the clue: hybrids or electric cars have long found a testing ground among the rental car companies. Patrons wedded to lifelong gas-guzzlers can suddenly feel the silence that prevails when electronic drives kick in. They don’t forget, even if it takes years to “drive out” current models.
There’s little prevailing wisdom about the GameStop boom, but here there are hints, too. There’s been a shortage of outright warnings about personal bankruptcy around the corner. You could always get rich by ignoring the basics and bidding up a stock price, as long as at least one more foolish speculator existed. But that theory has been upsized to maybe 200 or 300% of life by the existence of cheap options, which allow lots of strange bids on the cheap.
Doom is always around the corner. Writers won’t always be the first to say it outright. But one financier spoke up, warning GameStoppers of what would happen if they actually became super-rich. Tax bills arrive, almost immediately, seeking an outsized bite of capital gains profits. They didn’t awaken from the dream until the stock sold and the price got locked in.
Then the bad dream wakes up. It’s not the Wall Street cops; it’s the tax man. Even a mask, hand-san and a Tesla sticker won’t save you.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.