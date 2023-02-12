The Aspen post office should get ready to adopt a major change that will radically upgrade its image. Effective in a month, it should officially change Aspen’s zip code from 81611 to 81611X. The addition of an “X” will reinforce Aspen’s brand association with a its new, more upscale residents.
If the Aspen Skiing Co. can do it, so can the rest of the town. SkiCo adopted a revised brand of “AspenX” to jazz up the town’s welcome to visitors (and some residents) who don’t mind paying big bucks to lounge atop Ajax while more plebeian skiers slide to the bottom and look for quarters that still welcome the riffraff class. Local zoning authorities will ponder a new category for endangered species.
It wasn’t that long ago — well, yes, it was, actually — that locals routinely subsisted on torn jeans rather than fashionable, waterproof garb for the mountain. But Nancy Snell, proprietor of the Mogul Shops, had other ideas. She got some of her crew at the store to do an après-ski tour modeling the latest fashions at local bars. Locals were initially unmoved. They didn’t need the new waterproof pants because they rarely took a spill into wet snow.
The fashions soon flooded the market. The new stuff was actually comfortable and replaced everything but designer denim.
Don’t wake up now, but Aspen was being yanked into the world of corporate branding, combined with a new upscale skier image to go with it. Products routinely added a new, top line with “accelerated pricing.” Fresh fleets of redesigned autos did a delicate dance in a bid to inject higher pricing without alienating entire markets. Some of it worked.
Aspen real estate took off, with other goods following soon enough. The town was always touchy about its new, top-flight image. Many residents decried new rounds of new money that followed various hot markets like venture capital, high-tech and jazzed-up home loans. But quietly they also sampled the new fare, furtively dining out with new, classy menu items. They wouldn’t normally afford it, but surely no one would notice a once-monthly splurge. Restaurants were among the first to notice and test newer, more aggressively priced offerings because they could move their products.
The town, starting in the 1970s, was possibly the first to use deed restrictions and publicly backed sales to form an entirely separate housing market. Now it is wondering why it left commercial establishments out of the mix. Wouldn’t the same tactics help preserve longtime local establishments from uprooted from town by the real estate market and ever more aggressive industry sales practices? Think Main St. Bakery. The popular spot closed in 2016. Local bets are that it can’t remain “affordable” under a new proprietor.
Now we come to money rules we can’t change. The first is an adage we hate: Big money always wins out in the end. Hunter S. Thompson was right when he popularized, “the rich are monsters.” He didn’t say it in a hateful way; HST studied monsters as a new species. They weren’t all to be loathed; they were just to be kept at bay.
Big money will always take over, said Dr. Thompson between brews. The trick was to slow it down to a crawl so we wouldn’t notice it daily. Single-digit limits on the growth of building permits might hold the line. The practice actually worked, but left troublesome droppings behind. Limited-growth rates slowed the valley building boom to a manageable pace, while observing the Thompson-esque warning about money winning in the end. Over 40 years, we allowed in scads of new people, new buildings and new money. But we forgot they’d bring their cars, so while we gradually adjusted to more business, we haven’t been able to adjust to more vehicles, including those in the construction business. We got everything we wanted … but too much.
How will we survive the latest round of corporatization? We should be careful of disasters that will blotch our reputation. Think Yeezy shoes, One Ye slip of the tongue into an anti-Semitic rant has done millions of dollars in damages to Adidas. Unsold Yeezies are flooding us. We can’t always enforce a good behavior code on New Money. One unhappy European decided he didn’t like being labeled a “Russian oligarch” in an Aspen Times story. He sued the Times’ new chain owner, Ogden Newspapers. It clamped down on its writers. The scuffle hurt all “brands,” even Russian oligarchs.
There’s no growth plan to govern corporatization, but it’s clearly a major issue in Aspen’s upcoming elections, whether we know it or not.
The “uber wealthy” are defined by top brokerage houses as having disposable wealth of at last $30 million. We’re way beyond that now.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.