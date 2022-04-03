A new sign is needed near the entrance to town next to the notice of its elevation. “Be careful what you covet in Aspen.”
Coveting may just go out of style. It can make an otherwise reasonable soul appear weird. People who covet too many wrong foods get bad gas the next day. They look like it, too. You’re talking to a friend, but he or she is distracted. You have no idea what it is, but he or she is woefully distracted.
You see someone awkwardly waddling down the street. They have just made a frightfully rich real estate deal and are afraid it will blow up before the wired funds settle safely. Soon, they don’t dare mention details at a party. It’s uncool to “flip” real estate in too short a time. If your name is Gorsuch and you just sold a piece of Aspen property with partners for a fourfold profit in a few months, you might be celebrated anywhere else. Here, you need to write a letter to the local papers, published full-page like an ad, which reads like — and could be — an apology.
Sure, you got an electorate to narrowly approve your approval for a new hotel near Lift One. You “added value” to the deal. You also knocked some sense into those planning to put the base of the lift just east of Jupiter. But St. Peter is going to ask you what you were thinking when the time comes. Was it just shrewdness or luck, or do you owe a “coveting tax” for excess profits to be used by folks who need it more than you do?
It’s OK. You’re better off than those born to covet. Donald Trump will forever covet a presidency his math says was cut in half. How do we know this? There’s word that he moved to swipe profits off a book of photographs planned by White House photographer Shealah Craighead — money that presidential photographers commonly get for their work. C’mon, Donald. You’ve gone through the fund-raising millions got you raked in on the stolen-election storyline? You’re already due a bonus for original screenplay.
Some types of coveting are fine and motivate the rest of us. Aspen Daily News columnist Beth Brandon recently confessed how badly she wants the 100-day pin for skiing this year. That motivation should keep her out of trouble for — well — at least 100 days. There’s something to be said for making an impossible dream doable. Go, Beth! Some can criticize, but they’re sitting on their butts and having nothing to show for it.
There’s a worrisome surge in real estate types wandering around. The prices for real estate are reaching new heights. The rest of the world has figured out the highest and best use for a new home. At one time we bought such items to live in. Now, we buy them to use as short-term rentals, nixing housing for folks that could have been our neighbors. There’s another issue here. Commissions are so good on this business that real estate types need to sell just one a year, while resort towns all over the country are pondering laws to stop the decay before everything rots at the altar of Airbnbs. Coveting is near hovering at surplus levels.
Even the word “covet” can cause worry. Formal definitions come with the description “yearn to possess.” You could have just “wanted.” That wasn’t enough.
There’s talk of a new tax on those who haven’t curbed their yearning. The nice thing about a tax on the uber-wealthy is that they may not mind as much if their money is eventually spent on items the rest of us can use. We’re not going to pity CEO Jeff Bezos, because Amazon lost an election on unionization. Mr. Bezos recently drew some coverage by figuring out how to dismantle and rebuild a bridge in Rotterdam so he can get his landlocked new superyacht — the world’s largest — out to sea. To engineer that feat must require a surplus of coveting. And no, this was not an April Fools’ thing.
We’re left with one truth. Anyone in the position to covet, then expend, excess capital gains is never going to be left alone at the after-party.
The writer is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here on Sundays.