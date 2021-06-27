Back in 2018, experts found defects in the 136-unit Miami Beach condo complex that collapsed last Thursday night. But too few people saw the warning or the resulting repair plans, a report in the New York Times suggested. The repairs were just getting underway when a large part of the complex dropped on itself— it’s too soon to know how many people were lost in the disaster.
Some early estimates of the cost of the planned repairs, had they been done, ran over $100,000 per unit at the 40-year-old complex. Those costs would likely have sparked a time-consuming debate over financing and whether they were really necessary. After all, many noted, these types of collapses never happen in the United States. Until they do.
The collapse also provided a shrill warning, particularly to towns with a high proportion of multi-unit residential buildings like condos and townhouses, where each owner gets a periodic bill reminding him or her of long-term “reserve” funding to cover these events — or not.
Colorado and Florida, separated by 2,000 miles, are not particularly alike. The cause of the Surfside episode isn’t yet known, but experts are already pointing to some natural element — salt in the air or pounding by repeated hurricanes. The most recurring talk of a similar natural disaster in the West may come from forest fires.
In Aspen, the cost to common homeowners of such destruction has been a relatively recent wake-up call. Residents of both Hunter Creek and Centennial complexes have been periodically shocked by bills for “deferred maintenance” and how they’re calculated. This is particularly true for younger buyers who haven’t yet been dunked by unexpected bills for such repairs. A whole industry has sprung up in recent decades over how to estimate “reserve funds” for long-term fixes. Just as controversial has been the time periods for such funds and their accounting. Homeowners have only recently been introduced to start-up reserve pools that bill them monthly for repairs they may never experience while they’re there. But they are reality, just the same.
Only a few buyers and sellers take a deep plunge into the detailed accounting of reserves when they buy or sell their units. To whom does this money belong?
Blame the growth of vacation markets. Aspen is currently experiencing one of its hot real estate periods. The Florida coast strip including the Champlain Towers experienced a boom in the ’70s, when it became a hot idea to pack residents right at the beaches, where the fun is. The South Champlain Towers fell last Thursday. An inspection at the nearby North Towers found the same problems — corrosion and concrete disintegration. One problem was simple enough. A concrete parking platform had been designed as flat, not sloped to allow for runoff. Those residents are now confronted by a sudden-odds calculation which can only guarantee truth or consequences. How many residents does it require for the homeowners association to impose a bill with a death penalty for the wrong guess?
Among the flurry of hot-sales phone calls we get today are for car warranty insurance. A similar psychology is at play here for owners who’ve only recently “discovered” their original warranty covering rare but major repairs. People hate financial risk, so they leap at offers from firms like Car Shield. But the risk of a missed guess there is small.
People don’t like to bet meaningful sums on insurance with such far-fetched odds.
Cities and homeowner groups around the land are likely to conduct new surveys in the wake of the Champlain Towers episode. It’s complex because these groups may bear responsibility for their individual owners.
It’s also complicated by psychology. At Champlain, some residents were warned by the 2018 report of the possibility of a remote disaster many could not imagine. The few who knew debated and irked at cost estimates. They’re now witnesses to a terrible guess next door. It’s difficult to make a bet where the penalty is the most severe, yet the odds are long. Few anticipated that residents would wait too long.
If they had been pitched differently — total destruction is guaranteed, but the odds are tiny — they might have reacted quickly and differently.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.