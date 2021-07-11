They dodged a bullet. For a time, it looked like the hallowed Aspen Music Festival would charge a fee to sit on the lawn outside the Music Tent. Patrons would no longer perch for free on the Karetsky Lawn on the west side of the tent.
To ward off the spread of the virus, the festival would have to practice social distancing and ration plots of grass to patrons who thought of visits to the lawn on Sunday afternoons or late-weekday evenings as summer rites.
The festival would actually extract fees — right down to the penniless among us — to gather on the lawn. They’d require an advanced reservation system including $30 or $50 to sit in one of a bunch of “pods” to experience musical enchantment
For eons— back to before the grass outside had been primarily on the east side before the Harris Concert Hall was built — free seating had been a privilege for all. The Karetskys fortified it by donating the Music Lawn, civilizing a patch of wild scrub on the tent’s west side.
You could be the scruffiest dropout in town without the means to bring a bottle of wine. Didn’t matter. There it was — free music for all.
The only show-stopper was a rain shower so fierce that performers had to take a break until the din quieted.
The music festival was, for a very rare moment, in a pinch. Had the festival gone tone deaf? $50 for a group of six or so to sit on the lawn?
The music folks escaped such a crisis with the just-in-time arrival of vaccinations. They could suspend reservations for pods on the lawn. The free outdoor lawn was saved!
But the Festival sidestepped a policy question no one had anticipated. How do you ration a commodity when you have to reduce its use? No one liked the notion of having to evict the local riff-raff, but a threatened crisis was requiring a limit to Sunday free-music madness.
Debate raged. It was either a bad idea or unnecessary. But if a reduction in attendance was the only way to cut the number of patrons, there’s little chance to do it peacefully.
Not since the festival had renamed itself, sidelining the “MAA,” (Music Associates of Aspen), had such potential doom visited the hallowed grounds. Unwanted whispers of greed appeared. What idiot would charge $50 and require reservations? A financial crisis didn’t appear imminent, though summer 2020 festivities had been wiped out by the virus(es).
Could the festival ease the pain and all the “fees” to another charitable side of operations? Could it stage occasional free events at Harris Hall for the marooned masses?
There are few other musical events across the U.S. that are similar. Aspen has long sparred with Tanglewood in western Massachusetts as the most favored destination for summer musical study. Much of Aspen’s summer economy — including real estate in the West End — had come to depend on the summer season, anchored at its campus and at the tent. Thousands who have no idea how to find downtown Aspen know exactly where the tent is.
The festival (formerly MAA) dodged a bullet. But the notion of rationing prized space by charging a fee could someday return.
The next big threat to the free lawn experience may not come from the festival itself. It may come from some real estate sales industry, which likes to stage private parties for potential customers by inviting them to sit on the lawn on Sundays. The habit, imported from other music venues like Chicago, involves the unwelcome commercialization of the Karetsky Lawn to serve real estate interests, whose organizers have been known to evict free sitters by crumpling up their lawn tarps and tossing them under the nearest tree.
But for now, peace reigns. Freedom lives. We wish David Karetsky could visit.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.