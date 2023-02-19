Back in the last century, the Aspen Skiing Co. awoke to a rude, but laughable shock one day. It had been sued by a tiny firm in Needham, Massachusetts, for trademark infringement. The firm, which was run out of a single office, seemed to insist that it had the rights to the name “Aspen.”
Seriously. The firm claimed that it had acquired these rights, so what was this firm way off in Aspen, Colorado, doing slapping that name on all kinds of skiwear?
Last week, we discussed the “corporatization” of Aspen by all kinds of businesses that saw money in their chance to associate with such a name. “Aspen” ranks among the elite ski resorts in the world. More importantly, it’s associated with money, luxury and disposable income. Second homes litter its valley. Brand-name restaurants set up shop here.
A talent rep, seeking to be connected to you, would sell him or herself by saying, “I see money in your name.” The same goes for goods. “Trademarking” is big business. Chain retailers would open an outpost here just to get in the game.
The tiny office in Needham was seeking a piece of the action, literally. “Aspen” was a commodity, and it could mean a “licensing deal” — a tiny cut of the sales of the goods. That kind of negotiation, even if just a tip of the cap, makes a deal possible.
That current corporate interest in the name “Aspen” is hardly new. A host of products have sought to snag the name. You might have forgotten about the soft drink, car (a Dodge), or perfume line. There was also a line of toilet paper marketed by a company Back East. It bore a sketch of the Maroon Bells on each wrapper.
You could actually buy your very own roll of “Aspen” TP. Only the price might stop you. It was only sold in wholesale bulk orders. One order could literally last a lifetime.
Breathe easy. Nobody has the pure right to the name “Aspen.” But are we not capitalists? The rights to use the name in commerce on a particular line of goods are handled by U.S. trademark law. Every name or motto can be subject to a trademark application — even the slogan for this newspaper (trademarked long ago for a fee, or by its use in interstate commerce for a period of time).
I didn’t start writing a column here until 15 years after I started the Aspen Daily News. The publisher (not me) suggested a few topics. I limited myself to offbeat subjects far away from serious comment.
At the time, Aspen thought it had a problem. The idea of brand marketing was big, but even then readers worried that we might oversell it. Aspen meant glitz, glitter and atmospheric pricing by the late 1990s.
My solution was a name swap — with the town of Silt, Colo. I proposed to call the Silt Town Hall with an offer: “You be Aspen. We be Silt.” Real estate types would scoff at it, but our employee housing problems could vanish. Prices would crater. What could it cost to buy a day ticket from the Silt Skiing Company?
I wrote that piece. The response was gratifying. Nobody reminded me that I was really just some crazy dingbat two clicks north of bankruptcy. I never heard back from Silt.
