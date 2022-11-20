What a mess. The CEO of WRM, Inc. has been splattered very publicly and there is no way to put him back together again.
The king has fallen off his rocker and can’t get up again.
Maybe not, but it’s heading that way. Our small band of overlords has met at a bar and, on behalf of WRM, has made a decision. Elon Musk must resign as head of World’s Richest Man, Inc. It’s just not a good fit.
He pledged $44 billion to buy Twitter. Then he tried to squirm out of the deal, complaining that Twitter was infested with bots and other fake beasties. Then the grown-ups in the room, lawyers in particular, pointed out that the deal would be hard to untangle. He’d made a promise to Twitter shareholders, and he’d be on the hook for billions if he failed to go through with it.
So Musk reversed course and said he’d do the deal. Things would surely get better. They didn’t.
Now Musk is playing the role of bully in the china shop at Twitter’s San Francisco offices. He has 7,500 employees but appears anxious to free himself from all of them except die-hard loyalists. He is taking fealty pledges and firing those he deems disloyal. This is hardly original.
The World Cup, a Super Bowl of sports events for Twitter users, awaits. But Musk is not waiting. He’s already firing those who haven’t promised to play “hardcore.”
Last week, he suspected he’d made a mistake. He began calling many of the software engineers who had already flipped him the fickle finger, in exchange for three weeks of severance. Come back, he said. We need you. There was no apology. Just like that famous politician, Musk doesn’t say he’s sorry.
But Musk is the “Crowned Idiot of the Week,” in a week full of them. In cryptoland, the young head of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, thought to be the next god of a new currency, suddenly declared his firm bankrupt, while swarms of federal agents promised investigations.
Elizabeth Holmes, the head of Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in jail for fleecing investors of millions over a five-year run of glory and fame when her promise of a quick blood test for dozens of ailments turned out to be botched.
Elon Musk won’t be charged with fleecing investors of the $44 billion purchase price for Twitter, because he paid the investors himself, likely with backing from his shares in Tesla, the electric-car start-up the propelled him to the status of WRM.
We don’t have to dunk Musk in the vat of disgrace for proving himself to be as graceless as he is demonstrating. He is doing a fine job of dunking himself. We look for role models of figures we aspire to be.
Musk, who also counts the rocket firm SpaceX as a holding, is doing his best to dethrone himself. He can’t, because of his success at the bank so far. He’s credited with bouts of sheer brilliance for pushing his firms and their employees to the financial success. But what is his fetish for publicly destroying his reputation?
Twitter’s 230 million users will decide what to make of Musk. They can still use the service for free, while it relies on advertisers for its revenues. The advertisers have been reported as jittery, with many contemplating “pauses” — the code word for boycotts.
Ms. Holmes is headed off to prison, at age 38 and with one young child and another nearly born. She did not disgrace herself by strange, juvenile behavior. Quite the reverse. She won the loyalty of investors and followers by acting like the person she thought she was. An entrepreneur on the brink of a brilliant medical discovery. It did not quite exist, but she could convince herself that it would show up just in time to justify the hype. She played a wondrous con game, while even denying it to herself.
Musk is the idiot who’s fully playing the part. He needs to quit as WRM. One redemption route would be to commit himself to philanthropy, while gagging himself when the temptation to speak comes up. He looked, for a time, as if he might rid Twitter of misinformation, and get it out of a swirling bath of MAGA-ness. Instead, he appears to have rededicated himself to the slimy underbelly of electoral deniers.
He needs to play the part of the individual everyone hoped he was for a while. That may be temporary. He may be unable to right the ship. At least he’ll have a few billion left to play with. He’ll maybe hire a PR specialist who will build for him a false front. Or he could proceed to his next great invention.
But for the moment, we need him to resign as WRM. We’ll have to find, crown and uncrown a new one before we let him back.
