Where exactly was this foodfight? It might be worth seeing some day in Washington, D.C.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a White House aide, was relating a story to the House Insurrection Committee last week about a legendary unstable food episode she’d heard of. It mentioned Donald Trump’s inability to leave his food politely on its tray instead of allowing it to end up being slathered on the nearby walls.
Trumpists jumped all over Ms. Hutchinson’s story. But she apparently didn’t make it up, as similar yarns emerged from others about Mr. Trump’s aim while tossing food.
This episode hinted at a presidential temper. Other stories, if taken seriously at their outset, might have useful “intelligence.”
Odd little stories about what never really happens can be “war-gamed” to help foresee unimaginable events before they happen. Was it inevitable the Supreme Court would have lurched — some say stumbled — hard-a-starboard due to an unlikely sequence of nominated justices?
Could 9-11 have been foreseen? Or is such talk the result of conspiracy theory and imaginations in overdrive?
Perhaps what we need is a flock of budding novelists who could convert throwaway stories into conceivable possibilities.
For years, periodic warnings emerged about a sharp-right swing on the Supreme Court. Democrats were warned to make future court appointments an issue each time a presidential election loomed. If they don’t pay attention, they’ll be sorry, the admonitions went. Now they are sorry. Three consecutive conservative picks during the Trump years — one aided by an episode critics liken to cheating — have turned the court to a 6-3 “supermajority” and a possible legacy of torn-up jurisprudence for at least the next two decades.
It is highly unlikely that any president can pick three justices during a four-year (single-term) period. You can work it out by computing the expected “expiration” frequency in any group of, say, 75-year-olds. Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama, each of whom served eight years, were barely able to manage one-plus apiece.
Such odds are long indeed, even if helped by Republicans who “cheated” by blocking then-president Obama’s appointment for the better part of a year on a bet that a Republican could win the presidency in 2016. They got lucky. But it also showed the result of failing to calculate the margin of error on an unlikely event when no margin is affordable at all.
The GOP was waiting in the wings for years, ready to jump at the slim but foreseeable chance that the margin of error would convert to a margin of failure.
Tom Clancy, the noted novelist, had a reputation for imaginary war-like scenarios so vivid that he was welcomed to many a high-level briefing so the occupants could see just how the writer’s brain worked.
While researching the military background for “Debt of Honor,” Mr. Clancy came up with a scenario in which an airline pilot would become suicidal enough to fly a huge jetliner into a big building, creating the unimaginable horror of casualties and a catastrophe that no one would likely have imagined until Mr. Clancy did.
Clancy’s 1994 version was quite different from the later reality of 9-11-01. Clancy imagined a small military dust-up in the Pacific which pushed a single pilot into a vengeful mood. In his telling, the pilot of a Japan Airlines 747 would rid his passengers by having the plane flown to the U.S. for a maintenance check. He’d then kill the single co-pilot and fly the aircraft from the West Coast to Washington, D.C., up the Potomac, and into the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session of Congress seated to hear the State of the Union address.
That story wasn’t remotely believable when Clancy wrote his book. The concept of a kamikaze pilot was known, but not the notion of an organized mission of four flights and the combined crews of over a dozen suicidal, religious players. If a young analyst had imagined such an episode for the purpose of war-gaming a scenario, no one would have spoken of an event beyond the imagination of a bin Laden, a writer named Clancy, and some war-gamers off-the-wall enough that we’ve not heard of them. Sinclair Lewis’ “It Can’t Happen Here” features a figure not unlike Trump.
Unlikely events are impossible, yet stlll happen. A hundred-year flood means, to most insurance buyers, that it won’t happen.
But it will. Just once every 100 years or so. And certainly nowhere near us.
