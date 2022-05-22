The pandemic has been a royal pain for phone shoppers. Many shops have apparently been hollowed out. Workers have stayed home or gone “virtual,” even now.
But for some large companies, it’s a blessing. Talk costs money, so they do better. It’s nothing personal. They usually appreciate you. Just not now.
Take Google, one of the largest tech companies in the land. Google has made a streaming service out of YouTube TV. This is essentially a cable TV package, arriving by computer, not a TV set. It’s a fine service — unless you have a problem.
Google is huge tech behemoth which feigns homelessness. YouTube TV can’t be reached by phone. They’re all on voicemail. Email is lost, and there’s no chance at chat.
So what happens if you ordered YouTube TV for $65 month and it won’t appear or gets blocked? Its computer puts up a placard that says you’re out of your “home area.”
You call the credit card company — CitiBank in this case — and they block you, too. They pretend to know nothing. Even though your card gets billed automatically, they won’t stop the billing unless YouTube says it’s OK.
The dispute process through CitiBank takes eons by design. Instead of solving a single recurring billing problem, they treat each dispute as a separate case. It’ll get solved sometime in the next decade, but there’s no way to cancel the service because there’s no working membership portal.
I used to think I was the only one who could put on a “gone and not coming back” show. I convinced unwanted callers that I’m not actually from this planet. This will work if you’re quiet, unusually sincere, drop your voice an octave, and slow your speech to a crawl. People are unusually gullible and elect freaks to high office. I fit right in. I’m from the purple-red cluster 12 degrees east of Jupiter. It’s a pain when I need to order a new set of fingerprints, but they have great margaritas here so I’ll tough it out. I will act the part. My zip code, you ask. What’s that?
Citibank doesn’t care where I’m from as long as they get their money. But YouTube won’t credit the charge. Citibank’s new line is they need to know when I canceled. I didn’t cancel, I tell them. They canceled. Something to do with their advertising algorithms. I have to attach to a “home area” local network-affiliated TV station, apparently to satisfy advertisers.
To prevent future credit card charges, I told Citibank to blow town, as such charges would morph soon enough to bogus interest fees. Oh, and I’m getting in touch with the local paper, because they love stories like this.
This scares them but not much. I’m just a homeless dude from Jupiter without a zip code. Just like another politician who’ll be gone after this election cycle.
But I’m up for a bit more fun first. I tell them I’ve discovered the problem. In blocking me from the site, they also excluded the membership page, so it’s impossible to cancel. That violates FTC rules. This will brush them off until they discover the FTC’s not quite on the case. This is a pain for everyone else, but discovery is fun for me and readers enjoy fun stuff and tip me off for my next foray into corporate homelessness.
What eventually happens? These difficulties will find some friends in, say, New Jersey, who’ve discovered the same problem. They’ll band together and file a prototype class action. It’s a little tiny case that will go nowhere, but the deception is “outed,” and meets the press. Some execs are scolded, but one complaint will get special regulatory attention. This will uncover other cases that are worth a fine and lots of publicity. American Express never quite recovered from the Boston Fee Party, where one restaurant owner took a butcher’s knife to a credit card bill and sent a selfie to the Boston papers.
As for me, they’ll search all over but with no result. I’ll have returned to Jupiter but not without a recipe for the finest margaritas. I’ll send postcards to YouTube TV and Citibank. But without my zip code, they’ll never get answered. The homeless companies will remain uprooted, and their customers will switch rather than fight.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here on Sundays.