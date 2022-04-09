Could this just be a bad dream? Was Aspen ready for yet another bank?
It turned out to be just an illusion. Chase Bank is moving a branch a couple of blocks over. Yet the rumor raises a thorny question. Why should rumors of another bank range from neutral to disaster? Why could another bank not be good for town? Could it not find a niche in the money-rich, short-term-rental industry?
Could a new bank not shed the image of a coming nightmare?
While chewing your coffee, throw in another business possibility: a merger between (pick any two) a pair of airlines, like Jet Blue, Spirit and Frontier.
There are no worries for Aspen. The airlines don’t include anyone already here (three of the “big four”: United, American, and Delta, leaving out Southwest).
We get no new bank — not yet anyway.
Some businesses we welcome. Others, we don’t, because we imagine they’ll just copy each other’s bad habits. It’s a festival of sour dreams. It couldn’t be that dark, could it?
Why is it that some new businesses excite us while others awaken our fears?
If the rumor involves a new sushi restaurant, nightclub or hairdresser, it could spell excitement, as long as it’s not a chain. Each of these businesses brings a new ambiance, newly decorated quarters and, most famously, new personalities. Any new business can blow it, or become a festering disaster. Or it can relentlessly survive, and vie for legacy status.
But consider the entry of Bank No. 9 or Airline No. 5? What have they got that the others don’t? Banks all advertise technology and customer service. They also leave out their tendencies to copy each others’ worst fees. Once upon a time, you were supposed to be able to score a new toaster. Today, you might luck into some cookies and a latte.
The best you could do at a bank was run into people who could make your day. An accidental meeting where things needing to be spoken are said. Or you’d bump into the boss who doubled as a friend who fearlessly befriended everyone.
A new airline was like, ho-hum. You could automate your entire trip, reducing it to a few computer strokes. Human intervention meant trouble — something had gone wrong. You never knew what you’d been charged until you checked the credit card bill.
Big changes in aircraft made it easier to blow town, and get to other worldly places while avoiding Denver. But that seemed out of our control.
Business schools teach that long-term successful businesses find ways to fend off competition. Good customer service is hard to maintain given our addiction to fits of rage. But a good business model works, like a product unique to you, or a technology bound to survive (like the first sushi restaurant with moving offerings from a conveyor belt).
Occasionally you’d be a tech whiz and champion hacker, like a Jobs, Gates or Zuckerberg. Bigness meant venture capital. But even then, the largest splashes would lead inevitably to a congressional appearance.
If you were a tech big name, you’d survive another day. If you were a certain brand new Wells Fargo CEO, you’d be vaporized before the end of your first encounter with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
If you’re a lone-wolf entrepreneur, a new small business would be welcomed as unique as long as you did your homework. And just tried for a better world.
If you ran a bank or airline, you were just hoping to get into the existing money flow. If you couldn’t find success through competitive magic, you might at least expect to get “your fair share.” Put out a shingle, do no wrong, and survive.
Survival is a good grade for a business run in Pitkin County.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.