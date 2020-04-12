The days of wondering about the psychology of that weirdo wearing a mask are over. That was then. This is now. Today, it shows that you care. Today, you wonder about what's inside the head of anyone not wearing one.
Mask-wearing before the coronavirus was not normal in the United States, except on Halloween, very chi-chi parties, or the personnel behind home plate at a baseball park. But it wasn't out of place in other countries. Masks became common in Japan and Asia after a 2011 pandemic and were common after that to protect against allergies or even exhaust-polluted air.
Talk about strange statistics. The French at one time had a stockpile with 1.7 billion of them (reduced to 200,000 by the time of the present pandemic). It's hard to imagine being a government worker under instruction to perform a mask count under the circumstances. It's bad enough being asked to count a million of something, How about a thousand times a million?
In the U.S. it caught on haltingly, even in the spots where it was mandated. Now, it's common, as folks have come to realize that you wear one more to protect others more than yourself. The logic seems to work. If everyone wore one, then everyone is protected.
I was working in L.A. and woke up early on March 16 to go work out. The club called to say don't bother; the mayor had just shut down the whole city. After that, I was scheduled to see my doc for a physical. His office called to put it off a few days. They had shuffled the deck to see folks on different days according to whether they suspected they'd caught the virus.
Fortunately L.A. had no shortage of masks. Many residents had stocked up on them for the rash of wildfires which had smoked over much of the skies. By then, you had two or three ready when the next outbreak happened.
Now, mask-wearing enforcement is still spotty across the U.S. But Californians generally accepted the wisdom of wearing them, and came to understand that they were meant to protect others from the wearer. It's become so understood that oncoming walkers and runners veer off paths or sidewalks to assure a 6-foot social separation.
It's kind of liberating, too. You can wear a facial expression signaling contempt whenever you want and not fear detection. One friend insisted she was sticking her tongue out at me when I thought she was smiling.
We also don't have to talk as much. That causes folks to do something they're not trained to do — choose words carefully. Visiting the market is more bearable now that in-store population limits are enforced, and aisles are marked with one-way stickers. I thought that was a joke when i first heard it. Now folks actually apologize for walking the wrong way down an aisle, particularly in search of a vanished commodity like toilet paper.
There are still some folks besides those named Trump who insist they don't have to wear a mask. But not many, as most have come to realize that a mask is a sign you care that what you breathe out isn't ending up on others. That same impulse reduces outbreaks of arguing with others. People are coming to understand the concept of aerosolization.
We wait for the pandemic to end so we can get back to normal, but there are some things that we'll miss. There's no traffic out there. Wilshire Boulevard is one of L.A.'s widest and longest streets. But you could pitch a breakfast blanket in the middle of it with no worries. If the Martians landed this week, they'd wonder what all these freeways were for.
It's a little strange to note the politics surrounding the pandemic. Lockdowns come more readily in blue states than in red ones. It is, we are told, an outgrowth of states’ rights. States’ rights? Maybe if we enforced that concept more widely, we'd fight fewer wars.
Back to realities. Masks aren't among the easiest items to locate. But it's still easier to find them than it is to lay hands on toilet paper.
There are economists who can explain the psychology of fearful hoarding. But some of us have already been to grad school, and we missed that course.