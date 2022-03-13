A blinding blizzard was blowing in 1975 in Aspen when I heard the immortal words from a friend I couldn’t see, “It’s Aspen, so don’t forget this: Everything here is for sale.”
There’s a sign at the city limits that advises us of Aspen’s elevation, but little else. At the gates to Snowmass Village, we were advised of the sum of that hamlet’s population and elevation. But not its prices, or the hidden resort “surtax” lurking there.
So why are we so surprised and befuddled with jealousy when we hear of a deal we imagine must be out of bounds? The Gorsuch Haus site, in what planners call the “Lift One Corridor,” was sold for $10 million in 2019 by the city of Aspen. It was the site of a 60,000-plus-square-foot hotel. The town’s opinion was already torn by the scale of it all, but voters passed it by a narrow margin.
Flip to the next page of script. We find the deal’s been flipped. The plot sold for $76.2 million for an assumed luxury super-lodge. This, after the city committed to $4.36 million to build or improve surrounding infrastructure, including a public park. The selling point was the idea of yanking the base of the new “Lift 1-X” back downhill to the loading station site of the original single-chair Lift One that closed in 1971.
We can’t blame the Gorsuch deal for officially confirming the gentrification of Aspen. We knew that nearly everything in Aspen is for sale.
In 1990, “Big Mo” Hadid was looking for a yes vote on his proposal to build the Aspen Ritz, which later became the St. Regis. The city council feared its upcoming vote would be too hot to handle, so it left the decision to voters. Hadid didn’t flinch, sensing his moment. He pledged $100,000 to the Music Festival (then called the Music Associates of Aspen). The Ritz was narrowly approved.
Sometime later, word got out that the “MAA” was experiencing a cash crunch. How could that be? Everyone gave to the MAA. Seems it took a call to Mr. Hadid to collect his languishing pledge, and convert it to cash.
Aspen today is enjoying the benefits of being a top resort, a ranking long sought by its marketing and real estate industries —and many others. With that crown came the side “benefits” — jarring small-town traffic jams and an endless employee housing shortage. Seek and ye shall find. But the edge persisted to what remained of the solitude of the Rockies. John Denver’s spirit — if not his voice — is still here, reminding us of the sunshine on his shoulders.
There is practically nothing left here that is “elementary” by the standards of yesteryear. If you’re in marketing, find a consultant for enticing the “uber wealthy” ($30 million or more of investable assets). The real estate industry lives in a world where “production” is king.
There’s a new twist to marketing high prices. Andre’s was a world-class disco in the 1980s, famous for a legendary roof that opened to occasionally let the snow drift in. It was vexed by blood-curdling cover charges which, by legend, fluctuated like the stock market depending on the estimated net worth of the next patron in line.
The new “W” hotel — a trademark for the Marriott line — decided to bring out a high-end fancy drink line for patrons on its rooftop sky deck. The price for such specialty drinks was set at $17, provoking plenty of grumbling, and recalling the demise of several drinking joints, which fatally miscalculated the downside of alienating a thirsty market. The old-time popular local joints all boasted wooden floors. That was so 20th century.
After some reported prodding by knowledgeable locals, the W changed its strategy. It didn’t want to concede the pricing issue, so did the next best thing. It cut the fancy drink prices on its top concoctions in half for happy-hour pricing.
Which is nice, because when you cut $17 in half, you still have something.
Of course, patrons aren’t looking at drink prices when they visit. They want to be part of the experience, ambience, chatter and whatever else the marketing mavens offer.
Aspen could do worse than being passed off as the “Hamptons of the West.” Think of the plight of the poor Hamptons. Here there’s snow at the foot of Ajax. Hamptonites have to flock 215-miles to Mount Snow, Vermont.
Now, they’ll line up for gas.
his column appears here Sundays.