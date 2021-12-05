It took long enough. But finally, a major political party discovered the way to end all its woes: just shut up.
Beneath Republican efforts to chart a course, another truth hid in the woods. Niceness still counts, even in politics. By expunging a touch of class from many of its communications, the party runs the risk of running leaderless. If you can’t find a nice guy to lead your party, why bother?
The GOP rush to hush its leaders shows up in the styles of both its House leader, Kevin McCarthy, and its Senate chief, Mitch McConnell. After years of undying opposition to all things Obama, the GOP has chosen to go quiet. Everyone assumes it has nothing nice to say about all things Biden, so why try?
But a Democratic politician 200 miles away is messing up the strategy. Andrew Cuomo, the recently-resigned New York governor, is calling attention to himself, not for his habit of running unwelcome hands over female staffers. It’s worse. The ex-NY chief has shown himself backstage as a not-nice guy. Having gained a seeming lock on the governor’s seat, he has run something of a cultish view of his power. Mr. Cuomo has shown a vituperative, child-like ability to retaliate against opponents he needn’t bother with.
The power of niceness in politics has long been debated, because so much of it is show and tell. But some legends stand out. Donald Trump often seemed to disgrace himself as president by commanding a code of loyalty over his staff. He was not at all nice about it. Now he is locked permanently to his big lie about the 2020 elections and has shown he is out to get opponents by attempting to knock them out by backing Trump-sworn challengers in 2022 Republican primaries.
The unpleasant odor of the Trump loyalty code should have been enough to illustrate to anyone the perils of trying to run a playground empire. But Andrew Cuomo missed the signal. Once a top pick for future aspirations, his personal animosities joined up with wandering hands in forcing his resignation a few months ago from an office he could seemingly have held to term limits.
Now the Cuomo cloud has cast itself over the governor’s top-rated younger brother, Chris, whose CNN evening show has propelled the network to threaten Fox News’ self-proclaimed claim to all cable truths.
The Cuomos represent a fiercely-loyal family, led by one-time Gov. Mario, himself an oft-mentioned presidential hopeful in 1992. Chris, not about to breach the brotherly code, rode to Andrew’s defense when recall demands sprung up over the governor’s handling of female aides and a controversial underestimate of New York nursing home deaths caused by COVID.
The younger Cuomo (he’s 50; Andrew is 63) had crossed the line between journalist and news subject. He’d actively participated in strategy sessions in the presence of state-paid aides. That broke an ethics code in the news business that separates journalists from those they cover.
Chris apologized on-air, pledging to keep hands off, while acknowledging a family loyalty. Cuomo’s CNN bosses accepted his on-air regrets, particularly Jeff Zucker, the CNN executive who’d installed Cuomo at his evening anchor post in 2018 (he joined CNN in 2013).
There is no written code nor law setting forth the distance journalists should keep from their sources and subjects. But an understanding emerged between Chris Cuomo and CNN the younger Cuomo would stay an arm’s length away from his brother’s political troubles as law enforcement encircled his wandering hands.
While Zucker and company were satisfied, the younger Cuomo seemingly continued to cross the line, as shown by ever-present emails and texts involving one brother in the other’s turmoil.
Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely last week from his show. It will not fall easily on either Cuomo or CNN. The anchor could be selectively harsh on mushy politicians, but he was unerringly courteous and caring toward even his on-air opponents.
Put yourself in Zucker’s shoes. There are no rules governing a top anchorly suspension, though Brian Williams emerged from his status as an NBC news authority years after his demotion.
Behold on-air niceness and civility. One thing that did in Andrew Cuomo was the same sniping, hostile, selfish attitude characterized in a single package named Donald Trump.
The future of other not-so-nice politicians is not so certain. It would be a mistake to conclude nice guys (or girls) finish last based on a couple of sour examples.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.