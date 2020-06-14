It used to be fun to watch cable TV in the morning — in our not-too-distant past. For one thing, the two truth-tellers were on. It was either Dr. Anthony Fauci of the disease-control people, or Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York.
Here were two dudes who’d tell you the truth about the pandemic and all things virus. You certainly couldn’t trust the president; he who never wore a mask. He said he figured he didn’t have to. I doubted that, since the president notoriously avoids germs. I think he simply forgot where he put it but didn’t want to admit as much.
When you were through with Fauci and Cuomo, at least you felt like you’d live another day. If they gave you math, you paid attention. The maskless chief disliked both, and that was a hint you were in good company. If they were at home with charts and graphs during their briefings, then so were you.
We don’t see them as much now, when we need them back. Without them, the pandemic is just getting old, and we’re letting it show, A near majority of states are sliding backwards in their rush to reopen. Colorado’s treading water — neither better nor worse than yesterday — but California seems to be sinking into the Pacific, probably because many folks seem to go naturally crazy around a beach and salt water.
Cuomo and Fauci were right about one thing, but we didn’t pick up on it and we fumbled. The two professor-like figures, explained to us that we were “flattening the curve,” even producing — what else? — flattened curves to prove their points.
“We’re getting better,” was what we took from these lectures, but that was wrong, real math professors reminded us. Actually, we were still getting worse, but by a little less today than yesterday.
The statistics of what we really wanted to know were scary. What were the odds that one of us would be hustled off to the ER? Since we were actually seeing more virus cases each day, the risk was rising continually. If you want to call them bugs, there were more bugs around than ever.
I often wished that infectious bugs were a certain color. If they presented as an orange haze, at least you could see where not to go. You’d know which supermarket aisles to stay out of. You’d get on an airplane and, seeing an orange mist above rows 13-17 on the right, you’d avoid them. You’d know when social distancing was working and where. You hated it when any crowd pictured in the paper were all mask-less.
Now, life is one big game of risk management. You’d be at zero risk if you lived alone and never invited anyone around or stayed in the basement. But once you ventured out, the orange haze would never be far away. At night, you’d run the risk of falling into a nightmare where the haze would just come and take you away. You’d not even need a memorial service or an obit.
No expert has really come forward to tell us if it’s really safe to fly. Since few missing persons have been reported, we suspect it’s OK. But believing the industry that brought you baggage fees does not produce a feel-good moment. You’d have to be an expert on aircraft cabin ventilation systems to know anything, and then you’d be at the mercy of a particular plane model. How long does it take to replace one entire plane’s air supply?
Best bet is to take a very deep breath when you get on and hold it for a while.
The roads are gradually getting busier again, but I kind of liked the 15% discounts that auto insurance companies were mailing out after each shamed the other into it.
The mask-as-art world is really exploding. It’s good to know that a well-designed cloth mask can win an art award as well as keep you alive. It would be nice if the president would join in, but this is not going to happen, at least not for his remaining weeks in office. If it’s more than eighteen, I’d like to see his temperature taken the next time he gives a press conference.
Neither you nor I would be the ones to start preaching about how careful we’ve got to be lest the reopening experiment crash into a mass mess. We’ve got math experts to remind us the risk of random infection has never been greater. We’re not fond of having to wonder which of our friends is medically asymptomatic or caught something that won’t show up for a couple of weeks.
I’m going back to my Zoom corner to search for truth in the world of cable TV. Fauci and Cuomo, where are you?