What happens when we can’t reach consensus? What happens when there are more than two answers, reducing the chance of a single winner?
Welcome to the tangled history of the “Entrance to Aspen.” We’re not going to jump into the contentious history of this debate. Keep in mind that hey, it’s just a road.
For those whom this history has fortunately passed by, the “Entrance to Aspen” is the stretch of road between the roundabout and Main Street downtown. It goes through the infamous yet quaint “S-curves” near the Villas of Aspen. The debate is over what to do about this stretch, and how many lanes it will involve (pick a number from two to four). Did anyone mention the “duck and cover” alternative?
The Entrance to Aspen shows why it’s tough for even the smoothest businessperson to solve a political stalemate.
At a candidate forum, mayoral candidate Ruth Kruger urged that we study less and get more done. She picked the “Entrance to Aspen” as a good example. It’s been studied to death with no outcome, she noted.
Then she was asked which choice she preferred. She replied that something fast and four-laned worked for her.
At my table, a series of groans erupted, with muttered epithets nearby about how Aspen ain’t New York. Had Kruger favored no four-lane in order to preserve quietude and clean air, a gaggle of moans would have come from those tired of traffic jams backing up all the way to Main Street Bakery. She couldn’t win. There’s no consensus, particularly with middle choices.
Business folks like to study up quickly, settle on a decision, and execute. But government requires patience and compromise. In business, back up is secured by recruiting a small number of others near the top. “A small number” in public service is a conspiracy.
Complicating the “Entrance,” the state doesn’t like to spend what money it’s got without consensus. There are some who think it’s somewhere between just fine and acceptable the way it is — depending on where you live.
Ms. Kruger’s answer illustrated why there won’t be “consensus” any time soon. It shows why the usual government approach involving consensus-building hasn’t worked in the past. It also shows how the snap-your-fingers-and-get-it-done business approach to public service falls short.
Consensus theory roughly holds that equilibrium occurs when there is the least chance of conflict. When an acceptable number of folks can live with some compromise, you get something done.
Enter “conflict theory,” which holds that a fight is often necessary to effect change.
We now turn to anti-government blogger Elizabeth Milias. Unafraid to rudely laugh when she doesn’t agree with some campaign proclamation, Ms. Milias is in the enviable position of having little clue as to what she wants. But she has a menu of people or things she doesn’t, and incumbent Mayor Mick Ireland is at the top of the list.
The “conflict theory” approach works a little like the uprisings in the Middle East. We don’t know who’s going to take power when totalitarian regimes topple, but toppling them is the only route to change. We don’t know what Micklessness would be like or who’d take over, but Sick of Mick beats Stick with Mick, if you follow the logic.
Conflict theory doesn’t require that consequences be considered. It holds that a plurality of outcomes can produce a better result than the present. You run a crapshoot because there’s little else to do.
A runoff election is an exercise in forced consensus. Game theory gets more fun with multiple rounds.
No mayoral runoff is necessary if one candidate collects at least 50 percent of the vote. When no one does, a runoff follows. Longtime observers think a runoff is likely in both the Aspen mayoral race and the six-for-two seats odds in the council race. The “instant runoff” option was defeated here partly because it’s no fun when computers mull over successive what-if outcomes in a few seconds.
By making up the rules of the game before it begins, we agree to agree. The next mayor may win without being a majority’s first choice, but we force ourselves to live with a consensus choice.
With the six running for two city council seats, anyone with 45% of vote gets one seat, with a runoff for the second. It’s possible that no councilor would gain 45% through a four-way runoff, but we’ll live with that by advance agreement.
How would a runoff work on the Entrance to Aspen? Forget I asked. Sometimes it’s more fun to take odds on time to an outcome.
The difficulties encountered by businesspeople entering public service often depend on what they want. The most prized result in business is often a mix between accomplishment and profit. The motivation for public service is often the rewards of service itself, even when there is no consensus.
Think Ms. Kruger again. After her short campaign, she’s already pronounced herself a winner, having experienced events and people she’d never have encountered otherwise.
We can be certain Mayor Ireland feels the same way, with the repeated brutality he faces in any of his campaigns. And Andrew Kole? Sometimes a funny man and always a thinker, what would a run for Aspen political office be without him, particularly if he pulls an upset?
To get Mr. Kole to run doesn’t require a consensus on anything.
