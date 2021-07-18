To “marinate” something, you visit the world of cuisine. To witness a marination of someone in Aspen in the last century, you met at the Ute City Banque restaurant.
The Banque was as close to ground zero in town as you got. It was not a place to hide out. It boasted windows on three sides (some on an indoor arcade). Even the bar had three sides, with a legendary vault installed high above it. It is now the women’s shop Marcus, a “lifestyle boutique.” Back then, it was see and be seen.
Or see and be marinated.
Since the Banque was quintessentially downtown, it was usually busy for lunch, dinner and at night. The Ute City abided by the Aspen dress code. Nobody, under any circumstances, wore a suit. A suit, seen inside the Ute City Banque, bore consequences.
By legend, the only inhabitants of suits in town were IBM, IRS or DEA. Alphabet soup. Even judges wore robes, not suits. If you saw one in there, you were watching a very lost wedding party from out of town or the relaxing cast of one of Aspen’s many theatrical groups, or a very lost lawyer.
To wear a suit was to be seen. And watched. You were subject to “the “treatment,” legend had it.
My paper, the Aspen Daily News, was young. Computers had not quite made the scene yet, so we “typeset” the paper on an elegant IBM “Correcting Selectric” — a fancy electric typewriter that weighed more than most of us did. We leased one from IBM.
That fine machine busted one day, but we needed it every day to run the copy readers would see in the paper. We told IBM we needed a quick fix and a loaner. I then learned IBM corporate policy. They’d fix it in due time, no loaners. And if you read your lease, you’d learn the payments continued right on.
I announced to IBM that they could come pick up their machine, and they dispatched someone to meet me in Aspen with a bill.
I made a reservation at the Ute City at high noon. To be fashionably late, I arrived at 12:15. The besuited IBM honcho was seated elegantly. He glanced around and noticed that everyone was watching him. Who was he, where was he from, and what was he doing in town?
He developed a fine sweat by the time I arrived. He’d been softened up. This was pure drama. This dude would do whatever I demanded just to get out of there. This was no longer about some forlorn machine and a lease.
The only other time I dared try “the treatment” was on another member of the alphabet suit, the IRS. Back then the paper was just a sole proprietorship — the type of organization seen by the tax people as a hotbed of spare cash and misbehavior. Sure enough, we were selected for a random audit. I invited the agents to meet me at the Banque before going to the office. Of course, I arrived a little late.
They got straight to the point. What, they asked, did I do with the loads of cash I must be collecting from classifieds? I don’t know, I replied. It’s in the hands of our classified department. It goes to the bank.
How did I know it went to the bank?
“If the cash disappears, they get shot,” I reassured them with a straight face.
“Shot dead?” an agent asked.
“Quite,” I replied. “This is the Wild West. We don’t fool around. The burial ground is the same one that hosts the grave of the Banque’s original owner, H.P. Cowenhoven.” At this, I smiled at proprietor Jere Michael, who was enjoying the scene.
The agents somehow gave up. They decided I was honest, a lost cause, or both. We were given a clean bill, which was fine. We were barely worth their time.
The Ute City seemed very theatrical. It had an ancient pay phone. One night we’d gotten a little too far down memory lane recalling a legendary engineer at KSPN, where I’d worked before starting the paper. The engineer had a memorable voice, and I lapsed into an imitation. The contents of our table demanded I call the station’s owner, impersonate the engineer, and demand a raise.
I rose to the challenge. I almost lost it, laughing mid-course, but I held my line, laid it on the table, and courteously ended the call. Several days later we heard that the engineer had received a nice raise — strange, as he’d never asked for it.
The Ute City Banque is now gone, as are the nearest other memorable bars like Little Annie’s, Andre’s and the Lower East Side.
You can tell you’ve been around Aspen too long when you describe locations not by what they are, but what they used to be. Remember when Mezzaluna was the Texaco station?
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.