You imagine the Aspen Ideas Festival is surveying folks about a possible course offering for 2023. It is called “The Nature of Reality.” Several course offerings have the identical title. But they’re all presented by different experts.
One is offered by Elon Musk, whose Tesla electric cars have installed him as the world’s richest man for the time being. You remember this because Mr. Musk just lectured a bunch of his would-be future employees at Twitter on the subject.
Another 2023 session under the same title is offered by Donald Trump. The subtitle promotes him as a “once and future king.”
A third session is on the schedule courtesy of Vladimir Putin, a wartime general of the once-and-future Soviet Union, known for a while as “Russia.” A final talk will come from Stephen Curry, whose Golden State Warriors just won the NBA Finals.
The topic gives each an ample opportunity to get fully lost. What does anyone know about the “future of reality” that might interest you?
A lot, actually. What brought him here? Is it ego or accomplishment?
Musk, at 50, is still an entrepreneur in search of a reputation. He’s regarded as something of an innovator because of Tesla’s success and his dabbling in space technology. Right now he’s in danger of wearing a “sore loser” badge because he can’t decide if he wants to make good on his mega-million offer to buy Twitter, or because of Johnny-come-lately claims that he hasn’t found out how many of Twitter’s users might be bogus. He’s been a free-speech advocate in suggesting that notorious spinsters like ex-President Trump be reinstated after he was booted for serial misinformation.
Musk is a good example of a dude we’d like to believe, but we’re unsure if he knows what he’s talking about. His “Nature of Reality” remark came up as he addressed his potential Twitter employees. It’s unclear whether it was just babbling or a message.
Might Musk be a real champion of free speech, or merely a closet partisan in search of a cause? Mark Zuckerberg ran that danger after he founded Facebook (now “Meta”) but deferred to a brilliant COO who just stepped down, Sheryl Sandberg.
There’s little doubt that Trump could make a name for himself on late-night TV. He’s an experienced speaker who understands ratings — much in the vein of Rush Limbaugh.
But whether Trump is an effective executive remains to be seen. He appeared on his way when he stumbled on COVID. Acting as if he knew tackling it would be too tough, he insisted publicly that he’d accept no responsibility. The pandemic, quoth he, was a matter for the states, not the feds.
Putin of Russia spent most of his last two decades attempting to build his reputation as a world statesman. But he never lost his Cold War view of the Soviet Union as a world power unfairly cheated of its glory. His memory remained stained by brutal Nazi 1940s campaigns through western Russia, leading to his modern thoughts that “Nazis” still infest the Ukraine and need to be killed off. Many modern scholars believe Putin was irretrievably stained because nobody on his horizon challenges him.
Curry and his Warriors went off on the Boston Celtics to win the NBA crown after falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven finals. Curry is prized as an encyclopedia of his game as his team has retaken the top-of-the-post position. Basketball is a game that prizes selfless play, visual cues and the ability to produce three-shot power bursts when least expected. He’d be an expert not only on when to take the ball, but also when not to.
Egos and momentary victories do not always make for lasting effectiveness. How do the loudest voices of the day stack up in terms of pure ability? Is there anyone out there who truly knows the single answer to inflation that has baffled economists for decades?
What we need most is someone we can adore and trust at the same moment.
Singer Paul Simon was once asked where he got the signature line for 1968’s “Mrs. Robinson.” “Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.” His answer: no idea.
