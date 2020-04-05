Jeff Sessions has all the luck. The former Alabama senator and U.S. Attorney General has managed to get himself formally nominated for the Donald Trump Enemies List. It’s not so easy to get on this list because the Trump administration won’t name the official enemies. But you know who you are.
There’s lots of status attached to getting on the right list. For one thing, you don’t really have to do a thing; your opponent will do that for you. And if you’re exceptionally lucky, that opponent will unglue himself in the process.
Richard Nixon, once a president who had a celebrated Enemies List, created the standard. It wasn’t what you did. It’s about how much venom you could arouse in the Exalted One just by existing.
It became quite a thing to get on the Nixon list. Usually, an aide, or press secretary would throw your name in the trash. Then you got invited to the swanky Georgetown parties where a spot on the list got you coveted, and invited to the next soiree.
That was life around 1973 and 1974. Fast forward to 2020, where Mr. Sessions has drawn fire from the Trump reelection campaign for claiming to be Trump’s “#1 supporter” in campaign literature touting himself. Sessions is trying win back the Senate seat he once held until Trump made him attorney general in 2017.
Sessions must be “delusional” to make that statement, claimed a Trump campaign official in a bid to stop Sessions from making the claim.
This is what passes for drama in Alabama while the rest of us are dealing with the virus. Sessions’ stint at Mr. Trump’s side didn’t last long. Trump had drawn attention when a probe suggested that Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump cried foul. He was tiring of the cast of characters taking aim at him, from Hillary Clinton and Uncle Vlad on down. How dare they claim such credit for Trump’s election?
Sessions decided to recuse himself from the Russia probe. This decision is common to the legal profession, where appearances mean everything. It is entirely a personal decision when there is even a hint of conflict of interest. Sessions didn’t want to get himself involved in an investigation of Trump when he could no longer be seen as impartial.
When Sessions acted without consulting Trump, the president erupted, suggesting Sessions needed his approval to act. Trump stewed until he finally got around to firing Sessions, who returned to Alabama, which is about to host a Republican primary for the seat. It is now occupied by Doug Jones, who won it in a race against Judge Roy Moore.
The Trump people are now steamed because Sessions mentioned his “Number One” position as a Trump supporter not just once, but 22 times, in a recent flier. Trump hasn’t said a word recently about Sessions in public, but it won’t be long now.
There’s no way to prove who is Mr. Trump’s top supporter in the state, so this battle won’t go far. It does provide a glimpse into how touchy Trump remains about the subject. He has endorsed Sessions’ opponent, an ex-football coach named Tommy Tuberville. The runoff vote to pick the Republican nominee is July 14.
Trump, meanwhile, has missed his surest chance to reelection. He declined to take charge of a federal response to the virus, signaling that he didn’t feel he could handle the job ... that he just isn’t good enough.
If Trump felt he could take command and appear to master it, he’d have done so in a minute. He’s very aware of the attention going to fellow New Yorker Andrew Cuomo, who, as governor, has been immersed in the state’s response to the pandemic. Last week, the virus struck the Cuomo family when younger brother Chris, a CNN commentator, contracted it. Chris Cuomo has been appearing since then on a hastily constructed set consisting of his staring into his computer. He’s self-quarantining in his basement.
Trump may have missed the significance of pawning off the response to the virus onto the nation’s governors. He claims either that the governors can better coordinate the job, or that the govs include a bunch of whiners who can do no better than complain about the lack of White House interest.
The commander in chief is bucking the military mantra about such matters. “It happened on my watch, therefore it is my responsibility,” goes the saying. We’ll work on the blame game later.
By ducking the response, Trump is admitting to the suggestion that, no matter what you think of him, he is just not good enough for the job.
Moreover, he leaves the door open to Joe Biden, who doesn’t even have to mention the riddle of the missing commander in chief.
It’s not appropriate to hit a guy who’s already knocked himself down, so we’ll leave the subject here. It is enough to note that perhaps the job is left to people who so clearly care. Andrew Cuomo has become a celebrated governor despite his prior reputation as a prickly executive. He is clearly alert to his post now, in the unwelcome position of joining others who never sought the notoriety, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
They are now leading the charge of Those Who Care. Where is Trump? He never even got pushed off his horse. He simply fell off it, not ready for the ride, and is lying in the dust.
He almost had us convinced that he would take the reins and lead the charge. He’d have loved the resulting cheers. He signaled us. Just as he won’t wear the mask, he also won’t step up to the job.
It’s a pity. Getting on Trump’s enemies list once signaled status. Now it just ain’t what it used to be.