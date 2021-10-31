An old rule governing writers in the 1970s went, “when in doubt, follow the flow of the money.” It was popularized in the film “All the President’s Men,” about Watergate, and was good advice for anyone distracted on a wild-goose chase away from money.
A brand new rule will be applied to Meta Platforms, Inc. — the new name for Facebook. It will not involve the flow of stock. To eliminate doubt, it will the unique type of stock owned by Mark Zuckerberg so that he can retain absolute control of Facebook.
Facebook was founded in 2004. It has been battered by reports that it’s a cesspool of misinformation and may be perfectly happy that way since misinformation rivets its users and makes it a lot of money through advertisers drawn to the social network. Now Zuckerberg has waved his wand and proclaimed that Facebook is changing its name to reflect its allegiance to the notion of a connected universe. “Facebook” will be demoted to just the social platform, separate from Instagram and Whatsapp.
“Meta” was a once perfectly respectable name, far away from a troubled Facebook. It comes from the Greek word for “beyond.” For Zuckerberg, it’s like the “Too Be Announced” note applied to a blank on-air space. The TBA note will give Zuck a little more time to fill in the wreckage brought on by the unexpected appearance of a credible whistleblower named Frances Haugen and reams of data dubbed the “Facebook Files.” They have been making the rounds between Congress and the British houses of Parliament.
Since 1880, some 4,131 U.S. women have successfully been named “Meta” without incident. I saw one of them on the L.A.-Aspen route. I’m now wondering if she got any royalty fees from the Facebook/Meta empire.
Zuckerberg has always appeared uneasy with his presence in the billionaire’s club. Only 17 years distant from his days as a Harvard hacker, he drifts from all-seeing executive to twittering ineptitude when put on the spot. He both benefits from, and is scuffed by, his brash portrayal by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin in “The Social Network.” He is still trying to graduate from the days when everyone wondered how a single, over-defensive dropout could become so powerful.
The answer — Peter Thiel — also tells us what to watch in the future, and it isn’t about money. Thiel was Facebook’s first outside investor, the PayPal founder and a Republican rebel of Silicon Valley. He devised the unique class of stock control that allows Zuckerberg to retain so much power over his company. His critics note that his board doesn’t have the same degree of oversight or control as those of comparable companies.
Zuckerberg is still in his defensive crouch. He was blindsided by the thoroughness of Ms. Haugen’s leaked inside memos, which documented how Facebook knew the devastating effects its algorithms were having on young users.
In one telling, Zuckerberg is leading his team into the new wonder world of all things Meta, a virtual tour of the connected universe. In another, he is fleeing the scorched earth left by the Facebook Files. His wouldn’t be the first outfit to change its name in order to flee associations with unfortunate past headlines.
The prime example was Altria, which did a name-change from Phillip Morris to escape a cigarette-maker’s looming association with cancer. In 1997 the airline ValuJet saw one of its planes dive into a swamp in the Florida Everglades, killing over 100 passengers. ValuJet subsequently became Air Tran, and later sold to Southwest Airlines.
New-fangled names need not mean anything. Vectra is a pet medicine to some, but was favored by Zions Bancshares when it wanted a new name for its Colorado banks. The banks continued to be entirely run out of Zions’ headquarters in Salt Lake City. The name “Vectra,” covering a branch in Aspen, is thought to have been the product of a thoughtful focus group.
The airline firm McConnell-Douglas was horrified when one of its DC-10’s lost an engine and crashed at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport in 1979. Its maker quickly changed the name of the model to MC-11 for a time.
Then there are name changes to avoid, both because the names were disastrous and the name-changes tragic. The Tribune Co. was once a magnificent old newspaper company which included the Los Angeles Times. It a bout of futuritis, Tribune decided to emphasis its electronic nature and changed its name to TRONC, for “Tribune Online Content.”
The move was as hilarious as the messy mergers that followed. Everyone mourned the fate of lost Troncers, while the company was drowned In a further round of break-ups.
Zuckerberg’s success will come as he grasps the effects of social networking. He’ll get new boards empowered to level him out. His reputation may emerge in tatters but his bankroll won’t.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and appears here Sundays.