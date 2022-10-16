Zelle is the name pasted on bank systems that allow customers to transfer money quickly to others on its network, which is spread out among the seven banks that own it.
Though Zelle is owned by banks, they often duck when missing money comes knocking. Banks rarely seem to know who’s side they’re on when their customers’ money can suddenly become their own.
Liz, where are you? Liz to the rescue!
She protests this mess. Far from being a protester, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is a U.S. senator. She’s made a name out of calling out bastions of big money for the messes they can create.
The Zelle system is loose enough that it can allow all kinds of scammers to infiltrate it. That’s because customers trust banking systems not to fail them. But Zelle makes it seem easy. Sometimes an ID consisting of a phone number or email can open a path. The cash is then gone — presto! Banks often don’t help. They often claim that the customer “authorized” the transaction.
The seven banks that own Zelle include three in the Aspen area — Wells Fargo, Chase, and U.S. Bank.
Wells Fargo is one of Warren’s favorite banks — which, in her case, means it seems to invite her wrath. She has complained repeatedly that Wells has managed to make upside-down puppets out of their customers and her constituents. Warren has pushed regulators to limit Wells’ ability to grow by beefing up capital requirements.
Wells Fargo personnel have made several visits to Congress to explain. This began with a Wells plan years ago, to create bogus accounts, complete with customer fees to feed them. Warren has since complained that Wells has failed to right itself despite a revolving door of CEOs. Her latest complaints surround Zelle. It seems the system has failed Wells customers at twice the rate of other banks, and the failure rate is soaring.
Banks can, and do resist customer complaints by claiming the transfers were “authorized,” usually by electronic means. It’s been getting easier by the minute to get into customer bank accounts. Don’t believe it? Think about the number of email pleas seeking money — starting with small bits — this campaign season. It’s easy to oblige. Patrons can use a credit card, Zelle or Venmo. But users often don’t verify the person — or campaign — they think they’re sending money to.
Warren has said the banks are responding to her demands for information with the agility of a flock of turtles. The banks point to Regulation E — a loosely worded federal regulation that rules. She has noted banks’ failure to respond as “profoundly troubling.”
It can be a tough battle. Customers are comfortable with systems that work using touch-tone buttons. Much of the time, they don’t seek to further verify a caller’s identity.
But it’s an automatic conflict of interest when banks can make money by doing nothing, using a system they own.
Sen. Warren may have yet another big business deal to keep herself busy. This one involves supermarkets on a feeding frenzy. Kroger, the second largest, wants to buy Albertsons (fourth largest) for $246 billion. The deal’s certain to attract scrutiny, since the two chains overlap in enough places that the merger would give them a perfect opportunity to jack up grocery prices. The two chains will likely push back by offering to sell off chunks of the offending markets in order to maintain the appearance of competition in areas where they compete.
Kroger owns the City Market franchise, including Aspen’s and the Roaring Fork Valley’s. Albertsons also operates stores under the names Ralphs and Dillons. The chains include thousands of stores.
At least one U.S. senator appears watchful in a year when many politicians think their route to power and glory depends only on their ability to raise easy money. Warren, who counts a Harvard professorship among her endeavors, appears safe in her seat.
But in the 21st century, you never know.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.