Dave Danforth is on assignment, so we are running one of his past columns. This one appeared June 30, 2013. Of note: Willie Lantigua ran again for mayor in Lawrence, Massachusetts. last year. He lost in a primary.
You have a comfortable job paying $100,000 a year. Your girlfriend, ex-wife and daughter all work for City Hall — which is unsurprising, since you’re the mayor. You hired two campaign aides to run the police department and a city garage. You’re the subject of both state and federal investigations, you’ve survived two recall attempts, and the blogger for a site called Vice.com says the best way to get rich in town is to own a club that you like — particularly since your ex-wife has a say over local liquor licensing.
Your city is the poorest in Massachusetts. The school dropout rate, at 50%, is so bad that the feds took over the schools while the state oversees the town’s finances. You were hit with a state tax lien, and repaid $1,145 in federal heating assistance while you and the girlfriend were making $145,000 a year.
All this does not bother William “Willie” Lantigua, mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts. He testified before a grand jury last week, and eight others want his job. Yet Lantigua, 58, may win again this fall in his bid to repeat as the state’s first Latino mayor.
How does he do it? The Boston Herald suggested Lantigua has returned to the basic staples of municipal government. He fixed potholes, cleaned streets, picked up garbage on time and claimed to have improved the city’s shaky finances and crime rate.
Lawrence is a mill town 30 miles north of Boston. Its 75,000 residents struggle with a 17% unemployment rate. It has a largely Latino population, which may explain part of Lantigua’s popularity, but that of many of his opponents as well.
Over at the city-owned garage, Lantigua campaign photographer Justo Garcia was indicted on larceny charges after the feds noted that garage revenue had dipped from $31,000 monthly to $18,000. FBI agents say they saw Garcia stuff a day’s receipts, some in marked bills, into two envelopes — one for City Hall, and the other for another Lantigua ally.
Everyone in town knows Willie. One day, police busted Carmen Amada Beltre for speeding, running a red light and driving an unregistered car without a driver’s license. She had previously been arrested for auto insurance fraud, and had immigration documents for 34 folks on her. She also had a cellphone with Willie’s number.
“I’ve known Willie a long time,” she told police, according to reports. “He’s going to want to know what I was arrested for.” (Lantigua claimed she wasn’t a close friend and that he couldn’t help her).
Some of the allegations against the mayor are simply comical.
Lawrence police seized 13 cars in drug raids. They ended up in the hands of a party promoter, Bernardo Pena, who hosted a birthday bash for Lantigua and runs an auto body shop. When authorities investigated how he’d won titles to the cars, they found that the city had received four Impalas in return, promptly outfitted as police cruisers.
Lantigua’s 2009 campaign manager, Melix Bonila, was elevated to deputy police chief. He was charged with the false transfer of the 13 seized autos, and pleaded not guilty.
The best witness against Lantigua may be his live-in girlfriend, Lorenza Ortega, who works at City Hall. But authorities may have a tough time questioning her, since she married Lantigua recently and may invoke “spousal privilege.”
Not that Lantigua is on bad footing with ex-wife Mayra, who sits on the board that recommends the businesses that can get liquor licenses.
State attorney general Martha Coakley concluded the mayor had filed no campaign spending report at all in 2010. The campaign settled for a $5,000 fine while questions of who had paid for Lantigua fundraisers remained unsettled.
Lantigua has also attracted critics for three trips to his native Dominican Republic (his family moved to the U.S. in 1974) while his city was teetering financially.
But Lantigua claims the city won improved ratings from bond agencies — possibly because the state backed $35 million in loans for the strapped city with a $30 million deficit.
A man caught in the middle works at the State House in Boston. Gov. Deval Patrick, a popular Democrat, sits in a seat once occupied by Mitt Romney. In 2011, at the height of a Boston Globe series detailing questions about Lantigua’s mayorship, Patrick was caught by a reporter in a state house elevator and queried on Lantigua. He said he’d read media reports (one story was entitled “Mayor of Mayhem”) but was undecided.
Lantigua’s state tax lien for $5,475 over unpaid taxes in 2011 attracted notice among those who noted his $100,000-a-year job.
“I am 100% innocent,” declared the mayor. “It’s nothing but a whole bunch of innuendos.”
Ex-mayor Michael Sullivan wasn’t so sure.
“You have a school department in receivership, three grand juries, the indictment of police officers and political allies who are still sitting on the payroll,” he said.
But Lantigua, who announced his bid for a second term in Spanish, seemed unfazed. When under fire, he returned to basics: fixing potholes, picking up the garbage, cleaning the streets, and reducing crime.
It may be a winning manifesto for any mayor.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News and his column appears here Sundays.