Editor:
As a former contributor to The Aspen Times, I’ve had the opportunity to work with several of the newspaper’s editors over the years, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning Loren Jenkins. Andrew Travers is up there with the best. Along with many in the community, I was shocked at his recent termination as longtime arts editor and Aspen Times Weekly editor — and on the eve of his being named editor-in-chief. Without doubt, Andrew would have made a fine editor-in-chief. As a journalist, he is judicious and measured. As an arts writer, he is intensely curious about the creative process. In his eight years as arts editor, Andrew churned out probing, well-written story after well-written story.
Andrew’s talent and suitability for the editor-in-chief job aside, the circumstances surrounding his abrupt firing should raise alarm bells for anyone who values a free and independent press. The decision by The Aspen Times’ new owners, West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers, smacks of outside corporate interests caving to big foreign money in silencing local voices — voices of individuals with deep Aspen roots who care passionately about the town’s future.
Ogden Newspapers group publisher Scott Stanford won’t comment on this egregious personnel decision. Mr. Stanford said he wants to focus instead on what’s happening in and around Aspen.
If that’s true, why would Ogden leadership dismiss one of their greatest assets, essentially shooting themselves in the foot? The move demonstrates a dangerous ignorance about the very community they purport to serve.
Julie Comins
Basalt