Editor:
“Walk a Crooked Mile,” made over 70 years ago, was about spies stealing atomic secrets for the Soviet Union. It contained a familiar theme. It showed classic Marxist ways: “Know your enemy, don’t let them know you.” “Decry those who oppose you as fascists.”
The threat was underlined a decade later when the Soviet leader, Khrushchev, pounded his shoe on the U.N. podium and declared “We will bury you.” All this seems quaint and dated, but Marx’s ideology is sneaky. It has crept into American schools. It’s called “critical race theory.”
It doesn’t matter what it’s called, it’s meant to divide people into classes to control them. Clever insight into the human mind is that if you get people to coalesce together, you lower their IQ, and they become blind, or they ignore the bigger reality. As noted by an Aspen, Colorado parent, “It’s a bit ironic that a conversation focused on inclusivity and bringing more people in, is causing division, not just locally, but nationally.”
All this is done in part by the diverging media. It wouldn’t have happened before the internet and cable TV. ... or even FM radio because culture was in focus. Now, without focus, we can be played off against each other to the benefit of the elite ... in the Kremlin, in Beijing, or Washington.
So, this is a top-down revolution. Just opposing it without anything better leads to chaos. We already know what’s better. It’s what we already have — a lesson learned in “The Wizard of Oz.” That includes family, religion and country. Don’t make critical race theory your religion because the mantra could change tomorrow. Real religion doesn’t. Critical race theory is Darwinism in reverse.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction