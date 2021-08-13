Editor:
There’s a certain element in society that rejects any truths arrived at by science. They’ve denied the irrefutable facts of climate science for decades now and that has led to the inaction that has caused the climatological mess we’re in today.
These confused individuals believe what the politicians, preachers and businessmen tell them, but think scientists, who must prove what they postulate, are lying to them. And the naysayers aren’t new. Copernicus was jailed for finding the Earth was round, Galileo for saying the Earth rotated around the sun, and John Scopes for teaching Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.
Now these same contraries are interfering with our government’s efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. Before we had a vaccine, they refused to wear masks, the best-known defense against the virus. Now that we have a vaccine, they decline to take it and resist government attempts to require vaccination.
Mandatory vaccinations for school children are nothing new. If your kids haven’t been vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella, they can’t attend classes.
It’s no coincidence the states hit hardest by the recent delta variant of the virus are solid red. Florida and Texas make up a third of the nation’s cases. These people are often fanatically into partisan politics, so they don’t want to do anything that’d make President Biden look good, even if it costs them their lives. If they want to play that game, why don’t they brag about how Operation Warp Speed came up with the vaccine in an unprecedented nine months?
We’ve all seen the television commercials where Biden and health care professionals try to persuade us to get vaccinated. I wonder if a more effective ad would show someone dying of COVID-19. I understand it’s a horrible death. You essentially slowly suffocate. Show the victim painfully struggling to breathe until they take their last breath. Maybe the survival instincts of the delusional ones would bring them to make the rational move.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale