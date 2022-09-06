The good news is that this is a very common issue in relationships, and not just in long-term relationships but also in early-stage relationships. So you are not alone in this — in fact, this is one of those things that the vast majority of couples deal with at least at some point in their relationship, if not regularly.
There are a few possible underlying reasons for this dynamic:
They are uncomfortable initiating.
For a lot of people, initiating sex is intimidating! Initiating sex might be hard because your partner might not know the best way to go about it. They may be dealing with their own issues around their own sexuality that have nothing to do with you: conditioning, low sex drive, daily overwhelm, a history of sexual abuse and other powerful internal issues that shape their relationship to sexuality.
Sex carries with it so many narratives that are deeply personal to each of us, and that includes cultural narratives. Personal narratives are unique to an individual and their relationship to their own body and sexuality — they are shaped by how someone was raised around the topic of sex, as well as their own sexual experiences. Unfortunately, many, many Americans were not raised in sex-positive environments. Many families barely talk about it, and for the ones who muster up the courage to have a “birds and bees” conversation, they generally go down as more awkward than enlightening.
Cultural narratives also shape our relationship to sexuality in massive ways. It’s ironic that Americans can be so simultaneously sex-obsessed and sex-negative. Everywhere we turn, we are being sold things through the power of sex and sexuality, especially female sexuality. The sex industry alone is estimated at $100 billion — and yet, still in 19 states, “abstinence only” is the only form of public sex education available. Sex is everywhere, and yet in the eyes of so many belongs nowhere but in the shadows.
If your partner is a woman and she has trouble initiating sex, don’t look past the very real cultural narrative that so many women — still — face today. It goes something like, “If you are a woman who likes sex, wants sex, asks for sex, even from your partner, you should feel shame.” And for men, initiating can be extremely intimidating as well, because men are still very much measured by their sexual performance, sexual virility and perceived desirability. Again, even if these issues are not directly related to your particular relationship or situation, they can seep in through the cracks of an otherwise strong foundation because these narratives are embedded into the subconscious of our society.
Lastly, initiating sex in a relationship can be intimidating because by doing so, you are literally putting yourself out there, possibly to get rejected by your partner. And yes, you can most certainly get or feel rejected in a long-term relationship! In fact, initiating sex in longer-term relationships can be even more intimidating than in early-stage relationships because initiating carries with it an entire history of relationship dynamics and issues pertaining to intimacy for the both of you. In short, sex can be massively triggering for couples.
Have you said ‘no’ in the past?
Most of us have said “no” to sex at some point in our relationship. It’s normal and natural to not be in the mood or be tired — to be disconnected physically, emotionally, spiritually — from our partner at times. That said, if your partner doesn’t initiate sex with you, it could be worthwhile to take a good, honest look at your history of “no” (and how it may contribute to a personal or cultural narrative for your partner).
Is sex optional for you (or your partner) in your relationship? If so, that may need to change, especially if your intimate relationship is a monogamous one. Imagine for an instant if somebody viewed showing up for their job as optional or caring for their children as mood dependent. When it comes to our jobs, the consequences of simply not showing up are obvious. And thankfully for our children, most of us would never not deal with the necessities of parenthood because we prioritize the needs of our children. But that doesn’t always apply when it comes to our relationships, and millions of couples all over the world are dealing with the consequences of lackluster sex lives, sexless marriages and a massively high infidelity rate.
Now, does this mean that whenever your partner wants it, you have to just say yes at the drop of a hat? NO. Are we — ever — encouraging nonconsensual sex with your partner out of “duty” or because you “have to?” Of course not. But it does mean that if you are or have been a go-to “no” in your intimate relationship and are unhappy with your current sexual dynamic, you need to want to get to a “yes.” And it means that if you do have a history of “no,” you need to care about the reasons for that and address them.
‘It’s not you, it’s me’ or ‘It’s not me, it’s you’
Your partner may be having a hard time getting to a “yes” for reasons that have nothing to do with you. Life gets busy. Have you had a conversation lately with your partner about sex, about their relationship with their body and their own sexuality? You are in a relationship with each other, yes, but you are first and foremost autonomous individuals.
On the other hand, your partner’s reasons may in fact have to do with you. When you and your partner do end up having sex, is it good? Is it great? Are you tuned into their needs, what gets them in the mood and to a “yes?”
Dan Savage has a brilliant distinction that we love called the “3 Gs:” good, game and giving. Basically, in order to have a great sexual relationship with your partner (or anyone, for that matter) you have to be good, game and giving. Are you good in bed? Are you giving to your partner? And are you “game” or “up for it?” No pun intended.
It is possible that your partner doesn’t want sex at this juncture in your relationship, and that’s why they are not initiating. The only way to know is to ask!
And lastly, your partner may have unresolved issues in other areas of your relationship that are affecting their desire for sexual intimacy with you. Any resolution starts with an honest and loving conversation. The worst thing you could do in this situation is blame your partner or show up to the conversation feeling disgruntled and entitled. Set aside time, and ask your partner for permission to discuss this with them. Before you air your grievance about feeling unwanted and unfulfilled, ask your partner about how they feel. Lastly, make sure to walk away from the conversation with a plan on which you and your partner feel powerfully aligned.
Sally and Zach Maxwell, owners of Max-Well Coaching, have a combined nearly three decades of coaching experience and two decades together in marriage. Email your questions to sally@max-wellcoaching.com.