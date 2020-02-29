Editor:
The front-page teaser for my column in Friday’s Aspen Daily News print edition — which used the phrase “brush with death,” — missed the intended humorous nuance of the column (“Brush with mortality breeds positivity,” Feb. 28). Note to all who care one way or the other, death was never the likely or anticipated outcome resulting from my recent spill on Sandy Park. For purposes of clarity I’ll try next time to be a bit less nuanced but not less humorous.
Mel Blumenthal
Snowmass Village and Santa Monica, Calif.