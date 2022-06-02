Editor:
I am a member of the Aspen Airport Advisory Board, and I want to clarify some points in Monday’s article in the Aspen Daily News (“Airport redevelopment efforts taking flight, May 30). The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners approved the “Common Ground” recommendations that evolved from the ASE Vision process, but with a number of changes throughout the document.
One “caveat” was that since the decision on widening the runway would be much farther down the road, they want the final decision on whether to widen the runway to be made with real-time information.
Things have already significantly changed with regard to operations at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport since the ASE Vision recommendations were made in early 2020. The BOCC will look at uses of the airport, the current aircraft available to commercial airlines and what innovations are on the horizon. I want to assure Roaring Fork Valley residents that there will be many, many discussions and decisions to be made before the final word on the runway.
As an advisory group to the BOCC we take our responsibilities very seriously and will be diligent in our recommendations. We represent the entire community from Aspen to Carbondale, and we will do our best to be good stewards of the airport. The public is always encouraged to make comments at our meetings, in person or via Zoom. We want to represent all voices in the valley.
Valerie Braun
Frying Pan Valley