Editor:
Echoing Jon Busch’s recent sentiments in a letter to the editor, I also will not contribute to Aspen Public Radio which the new brooms are trying to promote as Aspen Community Radio. What a farce. NPR (and KAJX) because of its choice of programming has become shrill, shallow, repetitive, racist and boring. Surely this can’t be what the young and the minority listeners crave. Most of KAJX’s resources are poured into the digital side of the operation. One wonders how many people actually occupy their offices anymore. Lazy dregs seem to be doled out to the radio side as if anybody who is anybody goes online for everything. A handful of good shows, often repeated three times each week as filler, is meant to give the off-handed appearance of intelligence and creativity, echoing a whiff of the old NPR and KAJX.
I doubt the culture change at NPR can survive, and maybe that’s the idea. As for KAJX ... well, Sy, you truly will be missed, even by your detractors.
Patricia Milligan
Aspen