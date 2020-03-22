Editor:
Our forced isolation and social distancing, slowing down, shutting off and staying in place for very scary reasons has had a remarkably swift and quantifiable effect on the planet’s health. In time, we will be able to attribute a concrete value to the environmental impact of our living patterns. While we will have to wait for the full report on the planet’s healing due to slowing economies and curtailing human activity, the effects that are already visible in just six weeks are blue skies over China, and people reporting birdsong they haven’t heard in years. Could it be that we will find so much benefit in this decompression model that we will think of voluntarily adopting it for a month each year to replenish, clean out, clean up, reconnect, revive, renew?
Dipika Rai
Aspen