Editor:
At 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, I took my seat as an election judge among eight to 10 other community members at the Snowmass Village precinct. Over the next 14 hours, I was privileged to be part of a team of dedicated, efficient, determined citizens — Republican, Democrat and Independent. All were focused on one thing: making sure that each voter who came through our doors got a proper ballot and had their vote counted. It was inspiring to witness how serious and committed everyone was to achieving excellence in this essential process of democracy. Voters who had anomalies (changed addresses, different counties) were quickly and efficiently cured, and everyone got to make their vote count.
I’ve got to say, the more I marveled at the expertise and commitment of the election team, the angrier I became at the fact that a serial liar, in order to undermine our democracy, threw these dedicated Aspen community members (and thousands of others) under the bus, labeling them criminals, inventing his “election fraud” boogeyman out of thin air so he could give his credulous minions a reason to reject the democratic process. I don’t have to point out that this was complete B.S. There are 61 court cases that do it quite well.
So this is a letter saying “well done” to our friends and neighbors who believe in and participated in the democratic process, and “shame on you” to anyone cynical or credulous enough to spout election-denier nonsense. We are better than that.
Kevin Ward
Snowmass