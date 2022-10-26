I want to start by saying that writing this was much more difficult than I thought it would be — but after many rewrites and chasing metaphorical rabbits, my final destination ended up being my original intent: to share some insight and praise on the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the efforts of the deputies and professionals in their service to the residents and visitors of Pitkin County.
What motivated me — but also made this difficult — was reading the numerous inaccuracies, mistruths and uneducated conclusions that began to appear in the letters to the editor and on social media about the state of the PCSO. When these comments started targeting and hurting the 59 proud and dedicated professionals that comprise the sheriff’s office, most without providing little more than a whisper of hearsay or some archaic remembrance, it was hard not to want and chase down each and every comment with some wordy rebuttal of educated enlightenment.
Instead, I decided it would be best to share just a few of the efforts and accomplishments of the PCSO and provide reassurance that our efforts are — as they long have been — strongly rooted in integrity, commitment to excellence and innovation, respect, transparency, accountability and service.
In my position as chief deputy of operations for the PCSO and as a lifetime resident of Pitkin County, I am proud of the office’s commitment to a dedicated, professional and humane approach to law enforcement and public safety and how the organizational commitment to those ideas has guided the generations of deputies through a complex and challenging job. These pursuits are not just limited to the patrol deputy you see responding to the calls for service all around the county, but the commitment lives in all facets of the sheriff’s office. It is practiced by the dispatch deputy working to calmly provide lifesaving CPR instruction over the phone to a grief-stricken relative while simultaneously alerting and updating the many responders racing to provide aid. It is the detention deputy that connects an inmate with the vital services and resources to help them better their life and maybe even save it years down the road.
These efforts are nothing less than great and occur every hour of every day, though often outside of public view. And as impactful as they may be, these moments get quickly lost to that next 911 call or inmate in crisis. While training and experience provide the knowledge to take on such challenges, it is a commitment to the profession, a dedication to service and a belief in the good of the organization that drives the deputies and professionals of the PCSO to make every call for service or interaction with the public as important as the last and a priority to the very end.
As a community-focused organization, the PCSO is constantly assessing how we can best serve the public while always searching out new and creative ways to provide our services. One such example was realized by the patrol division, when an examination of various data resources conveyed a substantial increase and continued growth in the number of visitors to the backcountry and recreational areas of Pitkin County. Using that data and our public interactions, we noted an increase in the likelihood of a need for service for these rural and remote areas. To meet that demonstrated gap in service, the PCSO, with support from Sheriff DiSalvo, stood up the Rural Area Deputy program for our backcountry roads and trails and a boat patrol that focuses on education and assistance for the rapidly growing number of boaters who frequent Ruedi Reservoir, Pitkin County’s largest body of water.
Another example came out of Pitkin County’s Dispatch Center when taking on some of the industry-wide challenges that we were experiencing firsthand, working to counter them with creative solutions and new partnerships. This operational refocus quickly propelled the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center to become a leader in Colorado and a national model for the adoption of new technologies, training programs and progressive future planning. In 2020, Pitkin County’s Dispatch Center was recognized as the top dispatch center in Colorado.
While we strive to be proactive, sometimes we must be reactive — and that was the case when a Pitkin County detention deputy was attacked by an inmate in early 2021. Jail staff and PCSO leadership were able to quickly arrange an alternative housing option that provided greater and more appropriate safety for both detention deputies and the inmates in our care, all while keeping them in the Roaring Fork Valley. Though conversations on what the future of the Pitkin County Jail might look like are only just beginning, detention deputies continue to deliver unimpeded professional and humane service both in the Pitkin County Jail and for our inmates currently housed in the Garfield County Jail.
Under the direction of Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, the PSCSO continues a long and proud tradition of commitment to the community in each of the five divisions, and a steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation. It is so easy to get lost in all the election-season gossip and purported “inside information” — I just want to make it clear that the PCSO is a healthy and vibrant, community-focused organization. I would not say this if I did not truly believe it, so I want to invite you, and every other member of the community, to come to the same conclusion on your own. Please engage a deputy when you see them, ask them about what they do and whether they enjoy their job and fellow deputies. Ask if they have the skills and tools to be successful in serving the community effectively and, most importantly, how do they and the sheriff’s office nurture and demonstrate the belief that “the police are the public, and the public are the police?”
If you want to see and experience the various duties and responsibilities of the PCSO firsthand, our doors are always open. Please call to arrange for a ride-along with patrol, a sit-along with dispatch, a tour of the jail or a discussion about disaster preparedness with our emergency manager and all she and our partners do to plan for our worst day. I have little doubt that you will see that all 59 deputies and professionals of the PSCO are wholeheartedly committed to thoughtfully and professionally serving the community’s values of peace, safety, fairness and acceptance in everything we do.
We are strong, we are professional, we are caring, we are your Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and we are dedicated to serving you.
Lathrop is chief deputy of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.