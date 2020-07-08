Editor:
Progressives lie about their objectives. Progressives claim our Founders should go down the “memory hole” for their (now disapproved) sins. Yet discarding their memories eliminates the purported excuse for hating America; if past leaders didn’t exist, neither did America’s transgressions. A moment’s reflection reveals that Progressives use the excuse of applying today’s morals to yesterday’s circumstances to wipe memories of our Founders’ admirable achievements. Americans, don’t be gullible ninnies. Stand up and defend our legacy.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen