Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.