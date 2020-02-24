Editor:
“Do all registered Democrats … embrace the socialism promoted by Bernie Sanders and other Democrat presidential candidates?” was a line in a recent letter to the editor. The writer warns of disaster as these Democrats will “give your stuff to other people.” I can almost imagine Bernie sending the moving van to your house to remove your “stuff” for the “other people” (see later note).
The writer’s fears are a common threat among critics. They shudder over the “social programs,” which are really at the heart of the Democratic Party and date back at least to FDR and the New Deal. A progressive income tax to cover new social costs had already been signed back in 1862 by President Lincoln. In a progressive tax those who make more pay a higher rate. Income redistribution is a fundamental principal of a progressive tax, and therefore of socialism. AKA: “giving your stuff to other people.”
A business owner in Sweden was asked how he felt about paying their top income tax rate of 50%. He said he was glad to pay that rate because his country is better for it, and he receives that and many other benefits from it. The “Nordic model” of government dates to the Great Depression. Their leaders aimed to create a system of democracy that would prevent future misery for many of its citizens. Today, their populations are rated to be the most satisfied with their lives and countries. It works.
Unfortunately, in the decades since the New Deal and its keystone program “Social Security,” the wealthiest Americans have worked hard to turn our country against the proven benefits and success of government run social programs. Our oligarchs created a system of “think tanks,” purchased media outlets, bribed the universities, stacked the courts and governments with their “employees,” rewrote the textbooks and undermined the voting systems.
In the recent “Great Recession” trillions of dollars were stolen from the American working class as their homes were wrongly foreclosed on. Virtually all the new income since 2008 has been funneled upward to the upper 1%. You can look it up. Yes, people “gave their stuff to other people.” But, in many cases, the police were sent to move you out of your house. Income redistribution in the upward direction.
“Democratic socialism” is a common term in Europe and means government run social programs and agencies that elevate and maintain living standards under a democratic government that holds regular elections to select the representatives. Democratic socialism is fiercely attacked by the ultra-wealthy whose only goal is more wealth. They prefer authoritarian leadership, and when it is combined with wealth it is called “fascism.” Militarism, nationalism and racism are usually included.
The current regime of Donald Trump can be called “proto-fascism;” “proto” meaning a “precursor.” If you want to see the actual thing, give Trump four more years. And maybe more.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale