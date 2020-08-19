They exist as a part of our popular culture. Since the advent of moving pictures more than a century ago, serving as a celluloid backdrop for every movie genre from comedy, to action adventure, to drama, to morality play, movies centered on the police have been a part of the American landscape.
From Mack Sennet’s humorously incompetent Keystone Cops of the early 20th century, to imperfect heroes like Clint Eastwood’s Harry Callahan of the “Magnum Force” movies of the 1970s and 80s, to Will Smith’s ultra-cool Mike Lowery of “Bad Boys” fame that continues today, police have always been an integral element of the entertainment industry.
Movie cops provide an efficient, universally understood intersection for the artistic expression of just about any kind of conflict. Sometimes the cops are the good guys, and sometimes they are the bad guys, and sometimes it’s complicated; but their law enforcement role creates an unbeatable framework for artistic investigation of moral and social issues.It’s one of the great things about the movie genre, it provides the opportunity to dramatically express a perspective about important issues without having to really test that perspective in the real world.
Because in a movie, when something goes horribly wrong, no one gets hurt.
But in the real-world wake of the George Floyd killing, cops are cast as universal instruments of authoritarianism, at least through the popular media lens. On that fateful May day in Minneapolis, George Floyd died over the question of whether a $20 bill was real. His death instantly became more than an individual tragedy, it became a symbol for anyone who has ever found him or herself under the boot of, or who opposes, authoritarian power, as it should have.
Police officer Derek Chauvin, whom Floyd knew and had previously worked with at a local nightclub, making his actions all the more malevolent, provided the boot, it was actually his knee, for the now infamous photograph of a white police officer casually killing a prostrate black man pleading for his life.
The rush to appropriate Floyd’s perniciously instigated death not just to a higher purpose, but also to the political ends of those wielding the methods and means of exploitation, evolved into the more narrow focus of not everyone ever oppressed, but something sinister. In some cases, stacks of bricks mysteriously appeared on urban street corners across the nation in advance of planned riots, err, I mean peaceful protests.
Despite the ubiquity of security cameras, the source of these instruments of orchestrated violence miraculously evade both our investigative press, and our tamped down law enforcement. By comparison, when the Boston Marathon bombing took place in 2013, such cameras were instrumental in rapid identification and apprehension of the criminals.
In Portland, Ore., rioters punch a clock nightly, for over two months now. They repeatedly attack a Federal courthouse, the symbol of their oppression, as if it is their job. Which begs the question, is it their job? Are some of them getting paid to show up as if they are extras in some fake anti-police movie gone horribly wrong? Re-filming the same scene over and over until the courthouse burns down? All the while divisively hijacking for political gain the genuinely unifying substance of the matter of black lives they claim to represent? Do they get dental insurance with that gig?
Closer to home, the Roaring Fork Valley hosted genuinely peaceful protests and our law enforcement has experienced other challenges, specifically the in-migration of former urban dwellers seeking sanctuary from the growing chaos, and higher likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 in densely populated cities. I recently viewed an Aspen Police Department social media post showing the Aspen city limits sign to which someone had placed a “Texas” sticker over the city’s name in peaceful protest to the recent, predictable influx of visitors and second homeowners. No doubt the work of cranky locals who, based upon the recent spate of anti-outsider letters and columns in the local papers seem to have formed their own underground “Aspen locals lifestyles matter” group.
In other words, given current circumstances, the symbology of such sign tinkering and letter writing by pampered Aspenites distraught at the bursting of their socially distanced elitist bubble could not be in worse taste. But as one would expect from any good group of western peace officers, APD’s post instantly de-escalated the situation.
“To the crazy criminal who marked up our city limits sign…We friggin’ love you. That’s the best thing we’ve seen since the world fell apart. And if it bothers you, you might call up Amazon and order a sense of humor.”
De-escalation is not a movie cop’s normal move, but in the real world, it’s an example of effective, preemptive law enforcement. No defunding required here.
As for the rest of the nation, it seems our obsession with media catalyzed exploitation of tragedy for political gain, as if it is the province of immortal celluloid heroes rather than the burden of mortal humans, lies at the heart of the matter.
We might need to fix the police, but we don’t need to defund them. It would be nice, however, if we could defund the financiers and fomenters of violence on our nation’s urban streets. Their fake anti-police movie fails to persuade, but rather masks the opportunity for a unifying solution to the genuine problem or racism behind their politically divisive goals and unrighteous cause.